Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club is offering six Windows 11 Pro desk-top computers, six monitors and a TV/monitor. The computers also have Microsoft Office 365 installed and come with a keyboard, mouse and all necessary cables. They have been checked and are in good working order. These can be purchased with a donation to the Computer Club.

The club has also announced its schedule for July:

July 10: General Meeting: Free Open-Source Software, 7 p.m.

July 18: Basic Computer Security, Part 2 (in Training Center), 2-4 p.m.

July 19: Help Clinic (Also see Remote Help), 9 a.m.-noon

July 19: Thunderbird Email Client Usage (in Training Center), 1-3 p.m.

July 21: Genealogy SIG (in Training Center), 1-3 p.m.

July 25: Using MS Windows (in Training Center), 9 a.m.-noon

Information: (479) 966-9357 or bvcomputerclub.org.

Rotary

The Northside Rotary Club will meet at noon July 18 at Sterling Bank, 3453 Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. Matt Mihalevich, trails coordinator for the city of Fayetteville, will present the program.

Information: northsiderotary.org or email northsiderotary@gmail.com.

Press Women

Arkansas Press Women and its members received 49 awards in the national contest hosted by the National Federation of Press Women. Winners were announced at a June 24 banquet during the annual convention of NFPW in Cincinnati.

First-place winners in the APW Communications Contest were eligible to advance to the National Federation of Press Women competition if they were members of NFPW. National winners were then announced at the conclusion of the conference. The awards recognized work published or broadcast in the 2022 calendar year.

The national competition awards sweepstakes recognition cites the individual and the state affiliate that receive the most points. For the first time since affiliate sweepstakes awards have been awarded, the Arkansas Press Women affiliate won the sweepstakes award. The sweepstakes winner is determined by the number of entries from the affiliate that place in the national contest. Arkansas received the sweepstakes award as the state affiliate accruing the most points.

The following individuals from Northwest Arkansas received awards in the national contest:

Jacqueline Froelich, producer, KUAF 91.3, won second place in Radio and Television, Prepared Report, Radio for "Make or Break Year for Hemp Farming in Arkansas."

Fred Miller, Science Editor, at University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, won second place in Specialty Articles, Science or technology for "Entomologist wants to know if invasive mosquitoes, native biting midges make good neighbors" and honorable mention in Specialty Articles, Green/environmental for "Experiment station researcher in search of a more water efficient chicken."

Zoe Moody, The Threefold Advocate/KLRC and Freelance at John Brown University, won first place in Collegiate/Education, Prepared Report for Radio/Television Student Media, Radio for "Weekend Wrap-Up: 07/16/2022" and second place in Collegiate/Education, Prepared Report for Radio/Television Student Media, Television for "Poverty in Review."

Michelle Parks, director of communications, University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, won second place in Publication Regularly Edited by Entrant, Magazine/Magapaper for "ReView Magazine Spring/Summer 2022."

Rachell Sanchez-Smith, producer, KUAF, won second place in Radio and Television, On-the-scene Report, Radio for "Advocates Organize to Spread Awareness About Overdose Epidemic: 'Can You See Me Now?'" and honorable mention in Radio and Television, Interview, Radio for "The Future of Contraceptives."

Information: arkansaspresswomen.org.