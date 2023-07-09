Veterans urged to attend event

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host the PACT Act Summer VetFest for Veterans from 1-3:30 p.m. July 24 at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center - Bldg. 170 Rec Center, in North Little Rock.

The event will encourage Arkansas veterans and survivors to apply for new health care and benefits under the PACT Act. Most veterans who apply for PACT Act benefits by Aug. 9 – or submit their intent to file – will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, according to a news release.

The event will be a casual summer gathering featuring veterans, their families, veteran advocates, and the VA health care and benefits professionals who serve them.

VA staff will help veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits (or submit an intent to file), enroll in VA health care, get screened for toxic exposures, and more. There will also be a variety of fun activities and information on a number of CAVHS services.

The PACT Act also allows certain Post-9/11 veterans to be eligible for expanded VA benefits. For Post 9/11 Combat Veterans not currently enrolled in VA health care, the PACT Act provides a one-year window for enrollment until Oct. 1, 2023. VA encourages all eligible veterans and survivors to file a claim.

Veterans who cannot attend can complete their initial screenings by calling the CAVHS Toxic Exposure Screening teams at (501) 257-4031 or (501) 257-6020. Veterans may also visit the North Little Rock Clinic in 1C-101 of Bldg. 170 or the Little Rock Clinic located in 1C-107 of the John L. McClellan Veterans Hospital.

Veterans may also file a claim online for PACT Act-related benefits. For more information, see the fact sheet at https://benefits.va.gov/BENEFITS/factsheets/general/intenttofile.pdf . For details or to RSVP, call the public affairs office, (501) 257-5393.

Foundation to accept grant requests

Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may download an application for Giving Tree Grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications are available at arcf.org/givingtree beginning Monday. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 10, according to a news release.

Any public 501(c)(3) charity, school, government agency or hospital in Jefferson County is eligible to apply. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a PBACF grantmaking committee. Any nonprofit that received a grant in 2022 must submit a new form to be considered for this current grant cycle.

The JRMC Community Health Endowment is made possible through a gift from Jefferson Regional Medical Center in accordance with its goal to bring quality healthcare to the people of Southeast Arkansas.

The PBACF grants committee evaluates proposals from organizations wanting to provide services aimed at educating, assessing and screening members of their organization or the larger community regarding health issues.

Applicant organizations are those that serve residents of Jefferson County and surrounding counties, including Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, and Lincoln.

"Our Giving Tree grants will generally range from $500 to $4,000," said Lawrence Fikes, PBACF executive director. "Last year, our application process resulted in a total of over $100,000 grants awarded. Our board members want to fund worthy service programs designed to enhance the quality of life in our community."

Giving Tree grants can cover a very wide range of local and regional needs. Details: arcf.org/givingtree.

Simmons makes leadership changes

Simmons Bank announced key changes to its leadership team Friday.

Chad Rawls has taken on the newly created role of chief commercial banking officer. Rawls was previously chief credit officer overseeing all credit activity including underwriting, approval and collections across Simmons' six-state footprint. He has also been chief metro banking officer and president of corporate banking, with oversight of Simmons' metro market activity, treasury management, equipment finance, institutional banking, small business banking and C&I banking groups. Rawls will report to Jay Brogdon, Simmons' president and chief financial officer, according to a news release.

Chris White was named chief community banking officer earlier this year. A 19-year veteran of Simmons, White has served in multiple leadership roles with increased responsibilities, including Arkansas Community Division president.

Josh Herron and Steve Wade, veteran credit officers, were tapped to lead Simmons' credit function. Herron will serve as interim chief credit officer and Wade will provide support during this transition as deputy chief credit officer. A 22-year banking veteran, Herron served as corporate credit officer since joining Simmons in 2020. Wade, who has 40 years of industry experience, most recently served as assistant general counsel, having previously served as Simmons' chief credit officer for almost six years. Herron and Wade will report to Simmons' chief executive officer, Bob Fehlman.

"The restructuring of our banking division aligns with our Better Bank Initiative by positioning us to capitalize on the opportunity to grow and diversify Commercial and Corporate Banking, while further emphasizing our Community and Retail franchise," said Brogdon.