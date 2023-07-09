Crashes on roads in state claim lives of 3 people

Three people were killed in three separate crashes on Arkansas roads Friday and early Saturday, according to preliminary reports from police.

Cody Kisselburg, 26, of Prescott was killed about 4:35 p.m. Friday when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks on Nevada County Road 48 near Prescott in a 2015 Dodge Ram and the truck was hit by a Union Pacific train, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Shannon Burden, 44, of Hot Springs died after the 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding east on Arkansas 8 in Polk County around 6:19 p.m. left the road and traveled down a steep embankment before overturning, a state police report states.

He was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at a Mena hospital, state police said.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Keith A. Emerson, 39, of Springdale was crossing the street about 2:08 a.m. at the corner of Arkansas 412 and West Sunset Avenue in Springdale when two vehicles traveling west along the highway struck him and fatally injured him, according to a report from Springdale police.

Neither vehicle stopped following the collision, police said.

The reported noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.