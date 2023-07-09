Sections
Crashes on roads in state claim lives of 3 people

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:36 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Three people were killed in three separate crashes on Arkansas roads Friday and early Saturday, according to preliminary reports from police.

Cody Kisselburg, 26, of Prescott was killed about 4:35 p.m. Friday when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks on Nevada County Road 48 near Prescott in a 2015 Dodge Ram and the truck was hit by a Union Pacific train, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Shannon Burden, 44, of Hot Springs died after the 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding east on Arkansas 8 in Polk County around 6:19 p.m. left the road and traveled down a steep embankment before overturning, a state police report states.

He was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at a Mena hospital, state police said.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Keith A. Emerson, 39, of Springdale was crossing the street about 2:08 a.m. at the corner of Arkansas 412 and West Sunset Avenue in Springdale when two vehicles traveling west along the highway struck him and fatally injured him, according to a report from Springdale police.

Neither vehicle stopped following the collision, police said.

The reported noted that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Crashes on roads in state claim lives of 3 people

