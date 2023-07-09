Cutting through the sewage

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority (the sewage utility) Gregorio Ramon, along with sewage utility commissioner Chris Marsh and former commissioner Lauren Waldrip, chose four finalists from 38 applicants to replace Ramon as the highest-paid city official, with a $265,491 salary and an $800/month car allowance. The final hiring decision now rests with the full commission.

Ramon's accomplishments include replacing the name "Little Rock Wastewater" with "Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority" and adding the tagline "One Water. One Future."

That rebranding, however, isn't true.

And Little Rock has two water companies, not one: the sewage utility and Central Arkansas Water (CAW) for incoming water--a parallel organization with its own management that you also pay for--notwithstanding these duplicated (or is it duplicitous?) bureaucracies camouflage their separation by sending you one combined bill. So, the claim that there's "one water" rings flat.

Unlike a marketer, no right-minded civil engineer--the science specializing in water treatment--would employ these misleading locutions. That's why the sewage utility should be led by a civil engineer certified as a professional engineer (PE).

Becoming a PE for engineers is like passing the bar for lawyers or the boards for doctors. Of the four finalists--two of whom are insiders--only one is a PE and the only engineer.

The committee members' failure to recognize the correct credential comes as no surprise; none are engineers, much less PEs. Ramon has a business degree. Marsh's field is marketing--"Director of Thinking" at a strategies company. (Seriously.) And Waldrip operates in public relations.

When society systematically minimizes merit, the result is that we no longer care about actual qualifications.

One finalist, Jean Block, is the utility's in-house lawyer. She was on the board hiring Ramon; later, Ramon hired her as counsel, and now Ramon chose her as a finalist. How cozy.

Block wrote that her background "make[s] [her] the ideal leader for [the utility]."

Put aside her self-characterization as "the ideal leader," she's only managed a handful of people. When Block started, she oversaw four employees. More recently, the 16-person Environmental Affairs Division, which performs environmental testing, curiously was put under the counsel's office. The utility's current budget still shows only five employees under "Legal."

Inconsistency aside, why suddenly does the counsel's office oversee a scientific division that previously reported to an engineer?

I've long been troubled by the false claim, reflected here, that a law degree is a universal qualification. It's not. A PE is required to "[h]old paramount the safety, health, and welfare of the public" and is so trained. Lawyers aren't.

Moreover, I previously discussed the politicization of two other city entities headed by lawyers: CAW and the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS). That lawyers contribute to the politicization of public entities is no surprise.

Nate Coulter, as director of CALS, undertook a political crusade against Act 372, the statute eliminating an exception in obscenity law for librarians, formalizing a process for elected officials to exercise their library-oversight authority, and reinforcing the longstanding criminalization of knowingly providing minors harmful material.

As a lawyer, Coulter worked for Bill Clinton, unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor, and failed in his effort to become a U.S. senator.

With this provenance, it's entirely unsurprising that two years ago, in a profile in this paper, Coulter equated operating a library with practicing law. Coulter further stated: "The library is a defender of privacy, zealous promoter of intellectual freedom."

Uh, it lends books.

Coulter's actions reflect the danger of appointing a lawyer to a substantive management position outside his field.

Similarly, CAW spread leftist racial doctrine and encouraged opposition to conservative legislation to end state-sponsored discrimination under the leadership of current CEO Tad Bohannon--a lawyer and previously CAW's outside counsel.

Mimicking this politicization pattern, Block brazenly brags that she created the wastewater utility's "Women of Water" program.

That's right, thanks to Block, your public utility uses your money in a program that exclusively rewards female employees. Done a great job and a woman? Here's a trophy.

And where's the award for African Americans of Water, Jews of Water, Evangelicals of Water? Keep looking.

In a decision citing one of my academic articles critiquing affirmative action (co-authored with Richard Sander), the Supreme Court recently held unconstitutional judging people based on pigment and plumbing, ending the charade that such behavior is legal or moral.

Ironic, therefore, that a lawyer seeking to lead what should be a boring bureaucracy engaging in mundane matters just highlighted in her employment application that she created a program espousing the opposite. She chose poorly.

It's time to flush the sewage utility's insider-focused PE-indifferent search process and hire a PE without a political agenda to run this public entity. Let's start a new national search and "reclaim" the focus of this public utility--removing sewage--not spew any more to it.

This is your right to know.

Robert Steinbuch, professor of law at the Bowen Law School, is a Fulbright Scholar and author of the treatise "The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act." His views do not necessarily reflect those of his employer.