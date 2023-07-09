De Queen officer shot during pursuit

DE QUEEN -- A police officer was shot in the shoulder during a pursuit Saturday morning in southwest Arkansas.

De Queen police Lt. Chad Bradshaw was shot in the right shoulder while heading south on Arkansas 41, police said. He was taken to Sevier County Medical Center for treatment and has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to a news release from the Sevier County sheriff's office.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the sheriff's office was dispatched to 113 Sweet Home Lane in De Queen for a reported domestic disturbance involving a shooting, deputies said.

Upon arrival, the responding deputy was met with gunfire, according to the sheriff's office. His patrol car was struck with multiple rounds, deputies said. As additional deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect, Kenneth Lee Smith, 37, of De Queen, sped away on his motorcycle.

Sheriff's deputies and De Queen police officers pursued Smith, who reached speeds of more than 90 mph, authorities said. During the highway pursuit, Smith fired multiple rounds at law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities disabled Smith's motorcycle while he was traveling south in the northbound lane, endangering law enforcement officers and other motorists, the news release stated. During the pursuit, Smith fired shots that struck a sheriff's office cruiser, as well as Bradshaw's patrol car, according to the sheriff's office.

Bradshaw was struck in the shoulder by one of those rounds, authorities said.

Smith was apprehended following a manhunt that lasted several hours, deputies said. The sheriff's office was accompanied in the search by De Queen police, as well as the Arkansas State Police, Ninth West Judicial District Drug Task Force, Little River County sheriff's office, Arkansas Highway Police and the state Department of Corrections, according to the news release.

Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven said Smith continued to resist even when K-9 officers located him.

"We just got him a little while ago," Walraven said late Saturday morning. "He was resisting when the dogs came at him."

Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry and De Queen Police Chief Scott Simmons credited state troopers for dispatching a helicopter and the Department of Corrections for providing dogs and horses to help locate and apprehend Smith.

The case is being investigated by the state police and remains open, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith was taken to an area hospital. Details of his injuries were not disclosed.