Devil's Den trails

Butterfield Hiking Trail

LENGTH 15 miles

LEVEL Strenuous

NOTES This trail begins and ends in the park. More than 10 miles traverse the Ozark National Forest. It features frequent and dramatic elevation changes in rugged, rocky terrain.

Fossil Flats Trails

LENGTH 3 and 4 miles, or a 6-mile loop.

LEVEL Easy

NOTES This multi-use trail is popular for mountain biking. It is named for the fossil-bearing limestone deposits along its course. It contains the 2.4-mile Outlaw Loop, the 4.2-mile Sawmill Loop, and the 6-mile Racer's Hill Loop.

Gold Brick

LENGTH 1/4 mile

LEVEL Easy

NOTES This easy walk connects Camp Area A and Devil's Racetrack.

Devil's Racetrack

LENGTH 3.75 miles

LEVEL Intermediate

NOTES Spanning almost the park's entire length, this trail visits CCC architectural remnants and scenic bluffs. It has three segments, all of which are 1.5 miles or less. Its elevation change is 729 feet.

Dollar A Day

LENGTH 1.5 miles

LEVEL Intermediate

NOTES This trail loops off Fossil Flats and reconnects at the northern Lee Creek crossing.

All You Can Eat

LENGTH .9 mile

LEVEL Intermediate

NOTES This trail flows through mature hardwood forests and along bedrock formations.

We Can Take It

LENGTH 3 miles

LEVEL Intermediate

NOTES With an elevation change of 858 feet, this trail winds through rock formations, bluff lines and creek crossings.

Sparky

LENGTH 1.5 miles

LEVEL Intermediate

NOTES A one-way, downhill route for bikes only. It has a lot of switchbacks.

Orville

LENGTH 1.25 miles

LEVEL Very difficult

NOTES A one-way, challenging and technical bike-only route through rock gardens with natural drops.

CCC Interpretative Trail

LENGTH 1.25 miles

LEVEL Easy

NOTES Features wayside exhibits explaining the remnants of the CCC camp that existed here from 1934-42.

Lake Trail

LENGTH 1/2 mile

LEVEL Easy

NOTES Built in the 1930s by the CCC, this trail is popular among photographers.

Woody Plant Trail

LENGTH 1/4 mile

LEVEL Easy

NOTES This route is rich in native plant life for excellent closeup plant photography.

Devil's Den Trail

LENGTH 1.5 mile

LEVEL Moderate

NOTES Built by the CCC, this well-traveled route visits Devil's Den Cave, Devil's Ice Box, Twin Falls and Cold Springs. The elevation change is only 100 feet.

Lee Creek Trail

LENGTH 1.25 mile

LEVEL Moderate

NOTES With only a 30-foot elevation change, this route follows Lee Creek.

Yellow Rock Trail

LENGTH 3 miles

LEVEL Moderate

NOTES A popular route that is crowded on weekends and holidays.