Devil's Den trails
Butterfield Hiking Trail
LENGTH 15 miles
LEVEL Strenuous
NOTES This trail begins and ends in the park. More than 10 miles traverse the Ozark National Forest. It features frequent and dramatic elevation changes in rugged, rocky terrain.
Fossil Flats Trails
LENGTH 3 and 4 miles, or a 6-mile loop.
LEVEL Easy
NOTES This multi-use trail is popular for mountain biking. It is named for the fossil-bearing limestone deposits along its course. It contains the 2.4-mile Outlaw Loop, the 4.2-mile Sawmill Loop, and the 6-mile Racer's Hill Loop.
Gold Brick
LENGTH 1/4 mile
LEVEL Easy
NOTES This easy walk connects Camp Area A and Devil's Racetrack.
Devil's Racetrack
LENGTH 3.75 miles
LEVEL Intermediate
NOTES Spanning almost the park's entire length, this trail visits CCC architectural remnants and scenic bluffs. It has three segments, all of which are 1.5 miles or less. Its elevation change is 729 feet.
Dollar A Day
LENGTH 1.5 miles
LEVEL Intermediate
NOTES This trail loops off Fossil Flats and reconnects at the northern Lee Creek crossing.
All You Can Eat
LENGTH .9 mile
LEVEL Intermediate
NOTES This trail flows through mature hardwood forests and along bedrock formations.
We Can Take It
LENGTH 3 miles
LEVEL Intermediate
NOTES With an elevation change of 858 feet, this trail winds through rock formations, bluff lines and creek crossings.
Sparky
LENGTH 1.5 miles
LEVEL Intermediate
NOTES A one-way, downhill route for bikes only. It has a lot of switchbacks.
Orville
LENGTH 1.25 miles
LEVEL Very difficult
NOTES A one-way, challenging and technical bike-only route through rock gardens with natural drops.
CCC Interpretative Trail
LENGTH 1.25 miles
LEVEL Easy
NOTES Features wayside exhibits explaining the remnants of the CCC camp that existed here from 1934-42.
Lake Trail
LENGTH 1/2 mile
LEVEL Easy
NOTES Built in the 1930s by the CCC, this trail is popular among photographers.
Woody Plant Trail
LENGTH 1/4 mile
LEVEL Easy
NOTES This route is rich in native plant life for excellent closeup plant photography.
Devil's Den Trail
LENGTH 1.5 mile
LEVEL Moderate
NOTES Built by the CCC, this well-traveled route visits Devil's Den Cave, Devil's Ice Box, Twin Falls and Cold Springs. The elevation change is only 100 feet.
Lee Creek Trail
LENGTH 1.25 mile
LEVEL Moderate
NOTES With only a 30-foot elevation change, this route follows Lee Creek.
Yellow Rock Trail
LENGTH 3 miles
LEVEL Moderate
NOTES A popular route that is crowded on weekends and holidays.