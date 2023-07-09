Disaster assistance gives Central Arkansas optimism

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given out more than $8.8 million in federal aid to Arkansans in need following the severe storms on March 31.

The $8.8 million helped 3,541 households affected by the March 31 severe storms as of Thursday, according to FEMA.

The assistance is coming through the FEMA Public Assistance program, which was established in Arkansas by President Biden via a federal cost-share adjustment.

Although the Biden administration expedited a major disaster declaration and a 100% federal cost-share adjustment under FEMA earlier, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' request for an additional 30 days to the 100% federal cost share for state and local resources was denied.

"The Governor is disappointed the President did not approve Arkansas' request for an extension to the federal cost-share program, but is committed to standing with Arkansans every step of the way as we rebuild," Alexa Henning, communications director for Sanders, said.

Henning also emphasized that while the recovery process from the March 31 severe storms is progressing, it's far from complete.

"Anyone who's spent time in Central Arkansas or Wynne knows that, while our recovery process from the March 31st tornadoes is moving quickly, it's still far from over," Henning said.

Henning's sentiment speaks to the need for assistance still present in Arkansas communities. While the process may be slow, financial assistance has lightened the burden on communities like Wynne. The Northeast Arkansas town has received approximately $3.2 million in federal aid from FEMA, Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said. Hobbs also expressed satisfaction with the recovery process overall, mentioning that they were very blessed to have helpful contractors.

As other Central Arkansas communities work to get back on their feet, Hobbs' optimism seems infectious. Jodi Lee, deputy director of recovery and mitigation with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, is also applying a sense of optimism to the recovery process.

"There are many variables in the recovery process. One of the largest is debris removal, but thanks to the great work from the state, federal partners and at the city and county level, it's moved along very well," Lee said. "We are seeing positive progress in the recovery process as a whole."

Lee also emphasized that despite resistance from FEMA on the extension, Arkansas has a "great working relationship with FEMA."

In the long term, Lee expects that community recovery and the recovery of disaster survivors can take years, but the commitment of many local, state and volunteer organizations will see this process through.