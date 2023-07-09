Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

Today at 1:01 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices June 27-30.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

23-30. Ashlie Ray v. Joshua Ray

23-123. Robert Huff v. Jacqueline Huff

23-130. James Parkison v. Janet Parkison

23-176. Eugene Fikes v. Tegan Bumgarner

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

23-121. Danielle Schwab v. Billy Schwab

23-334. Solomon Miller v. Allanis Miller

23-337. Shirley Winbush v. Jason Winbush

23-340. Mallori Solsebee v. Thomas Solsebee

23-341. Kathy Paskey v. Dennis Paskey

3-387. Micaela Loredo v. Jose Rangel

