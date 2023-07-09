Drug bust finds kilo of cocaine

Investigators in Jefferson County have seized more than 2 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000, according to a Friday night news release from the sheriff's office.

The operation was described as involving the Tri-County Drug Task Force, which includes Jefferson, Arkansas and Lincoln counties; Pine Bluff Vice & Narcotics; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and Arkansas State Police.

The news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office said that a suspicious package was intercepted at 11:51 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location. The package contained 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of an off-white substance that officials said field-tested positive for cocaine.

Officials said that a controlled reverse delivery was then conducted, leading to an arrest. The sheriff's office did not name the person who was arrested, but officials with the agency indicated that the person is in custody pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver -- a Class Y felony under state law, carrying a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

As of Friday night, the Jefferson County jail log did not list an inmate booked Friday.

"This successful seizure of one kilo of cocaine highlights the power of collaboration and the unwavering dedication of the law enforcement agencies involved," Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said. "We are committed to investigating, disrupting and dismantling drug traffickers who operate within our jurisdiction."

Woods cited his office's commitment to combating drug-related crimes through the Tri-County Drug Task Force, which is led by Capt. Yohance Brunson.

"This operation demonstrates our determination to ensure the safety and well-being of our community by aggressively pursuing individuals involved in drug trafficking," Woods said. "We will continue our relentless efforts to investigate, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks that pose a threat to our county."