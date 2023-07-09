EDITORIAL: Acronyms anonymous

It's all fun and games until somebody loses an airplane. Or a helicopter. Or ship. Or, worse, a crew.

There's more than a bit of snickering when the press starts talking about UFOs, or UAPs as they are called now. (The official types, for some unexplained reason, like the name Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon better than Unidentified Flying Objects these days. How that's an improvement is anybody's guess.)

But, at the risk of coming across as no fun, we'd suggest these sorts of things are serious. And the more whistle-blowers come out explaining unusual sightings, and those sightings seem to be increasing, we'd suspicion that these things are getting more dangerous.

Some of us still think this is military. And if not United States military, then another military from the same planet that's playing a risky game of chicken. Maybe the truth will out. Certainly, the truth is out there, as the old TV show once said.

In times past, there was a stigma associated with claiming to see UFOs. Folks wanted to get your measurements for a tinfoil hat. Now, more and more military officers and pilots are going to the media with their more-than-credible stories.

And speaking of no fun, Congress is getting involved. In April, the director of the Department of Defense's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office--how about that for a name!--testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee that the DoD was tracking more than 650 cases of UAPs. That's nearly double the sightings reported to Congress in January. So something is going on here.

Now the House Oversight Committee wants its own hearings.

Whistle-blowers and lawyers for whistle-blowers and reports about lawyers for whistle-blowers are filling the papers. The latest to catch our attention came from somebody who claimed the government tried to pull a crashed saucer from the ground, only to have it open somehow--and when a human entered the 30-foot-wide object, he saw an inside as big as a football stadium. This is the sort of thing that wows Homo almost faber. We have yet to make the tool that does that. We have also yet seen the evidence of the thing itself.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), told The Washington Examiner that the claims about UAPs need to be taken more seriously, because "we have something that we do not control in our military airspace."

That's the big issue, not E.T.

If there are hundreds of run-ins, or near run-ins, with flying objects--some of which are captured on film by American pilots, military and otherwise--then this is a safety issue. Not to mention a national security issue.

In some of these videos in the press, objects fly around in manners that defy mankind's understanding of physics. Air Force pilots and Navy sailors have come forth with strange stories of encounters with crafts that could seamlessly transition from flight to submersion.

That trained pilots and submariners with nothing to gain would come forth and share these experiences is significant. These aren't the rural yokels as depicted in pop culture who claim to have been abducted and seduced by aliens. These are professionals making claims that might have, once upon a time, made them the butt of jokes. And showed up on their yearly evaluation reports, which may have kept them from being promoted. Now members of Congress are calling them to Washington.

If, as is probable, this is our military or another country's military playing cat-and-mouse games in the air--sometimes above military installations and nuclear plants in the United States--then you can see the clear and present danger. Wars have been started with less provocation.

And if these UAPs are instrumentation problems--if pilots and ship captains are seeing blips on screens that don't really exist--that's a safety concern of its own. If a pilot is watching a blip on his screen do loop-de-loops, what about the mountain coming up fast?

Talking little green men and space-time manipulation is fun, and a little exciting when podcasters get good witnesses. Or at least good story-tellers.

But there really should be serious investigation, before this stuff causes a crash one day. Or worse.