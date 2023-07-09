EDITORIAL: The more things change

The other night, while flipping through the channels (when is football season???), we came across an academic economic discussion on METV. It involved a soon-to-be college professor named Michael Stivic and an opinionator of some note named Archie Bunker.

The younger man (aka Meathead) was trying to explain why the Nixon administration was failing in its efforts to get inflation down. His father-in-law was having none of it:

Archie: "If you listened to your president, you'd know that he had the answer to inflation. The country has to produce more goods, then we've got to have a little more unemployment, so when there's more goods to buy and less people who can afford to buy the goods, then the prices will come down."

Mike: "That's the stupidest damn thing you've ever said."

Well, maybe not the stupidest. (There's so much to choose from.) But Archie could be the spokesman for the current administration's economic team. Of maybe a spokesman for the current Fed, which seems to want higher unemployment. All of this to say, not all that much has changed since the Nixon years.