FOIA issue solved

Attorney General Tim Griffin is bound to be be one happy fella when he learns of changes to our state's Freedom of Information Act last session. Last month Griffin said he'd organized an advisory committee to offer him suggestions about "modernizing" our state's venerable Freedom of Information Act.

He was quoted in Talk Business and Politics on July 2 by Roby Brock this way: "One thing I want to mention that really is driving a lot of my interest here was the ransomware issue with Little Rock School District. The Little Rock School District was a victim of a ransomware [attack].

"And the way the FOIA law is currently written, they have to discuss their strategy on dealing with ransomware in public. That's ridiculous," Griffin said. "That's like asking the U.S. Army to strategize and plan a battle in public. ... We've got to change that."

Well, such change was accomplished before the words left his mouth in the form of an amendment to Section 3 of Arkansas Code 6-13-619 during the last legislative session.

The amendment expands the reasons permitted for board executive-session discussion: pre-litigation discussions; litigation updates; the discussion and consideration of settlement offers; the discussion and consideration of contract disputes with the superintendent of the school district; and discussions pertaining to real property.

How did such a wide-ranging FOIA-altering provision make it through the House and Senate to become law without knowledge of the state's attorney general, the state's FOIA Task Force, or citizens who follow such news?

Since Griffin specifically told Brock the need for private discussion over the ransomware attack was so influential to him in forming his advisory group, it's bound to make him ecstatic to learn there's really no longer a need to keep them busy suggesting changes they'd favor. Unless, of course, other intentions are involved.

In a related development, I received an email from FOIA activist Jimmy Cavin of Conway explaining his recent FOIA request to each member of Griffin's advisory group.

Cavin is asking them to provide an email containing the following information: All email communications, letters, other correspondence, etc., to and from group members pertaining to group business to date, as well as texts between Griffin and group members pertaining to the group's business.

He's also asking for "all agendas of group meetings to date, all records and information presented at group meetings to date, and all records created from group meetings to date."

Whew! Ask me again why I'm a happy fella not to be included in this group.

Griffin said the "bipartisan group" he selected will provide his office with recommendations on how to improve the law. They are Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville; Ryan Owsley, deputy attorney general; John Payne, deputy attorney general; Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle; Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock; John Tull III, partner, Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull; and Ashley Wimberley, executive director of the Arkansas Press Association.

"For clarity this request is made to each of you individually," Cavin's FOIA request concludes. "If any of you claim exemption for any part of this request, please cite the specific exemption you are claiming within the AFOIA. If you have no records responsive to parts of the request please state so in your response."

Finally, if you haven't digested enough about this advisory group, UALR law professor Robert Steinbuch pointed out in response to Brock's article that Smith had gone out of his way to say, "In the spirit of transparency, it deserves mention that Arkansas Business' contributing editor [Gwen Moritz] is the spouse of [Rob Moritz,] a member of the FOIA Task Force, an official body appointed by the General Assembly."

Also in the spirit of transparency, while announcing members of his FOIA advisory committee, Griffin might have considered mentioning that his appointee David Ray also had served as his chief of staff not that long ago when Griffin was our lieutenant governor.

What's your sweetener?

Who knows how much aspartame, when the experts declared it safe, I've consumed over the years? Thousands of those packets and who knows how many sugar-free soft drinks have sloshed past my tonsils. Now, years later, the World Health Organization experts appear to be about to declare the sweetener a carcinogenic substance.

Data commissioned by wellness experts at Zevo Health showed that Internet searches for "is aspartame carcinogenic" soared by 3,233 percent just 24 hours after WHO's statement. Searches for "how much aspartame is safe" rose 3,200 percent in seven days; searches for "Is aspartame in Coke Zero?" skyrocketed by 4,900 percent.

Since becoming diabetic, I switched to Stevia as a sweetener a few years back. It's bound to be next for late-arriving "experts" to condemn.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.