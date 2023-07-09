Food safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are some recent reports:

m CHILI'S, 5511 Olive St. Date of inspection June 29. Observation: Walls are soiled in in establishment. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Observation: Observed food prep area as an accumulation of food debris. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

STOP IN SHOP, 1100 W. 16th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 7. Cold hold is still not holding temperature.

STOP IN SHOP, 1100 W. 16th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 30. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

RICE FIRST CLASS CATERING - RESTAURANT, 5535 Sulphur Springs Road. Date of opening inspection July 3. Okay to operate. No violations observed during time of inspection.

J&T FOOD AND CATERING mobile, 35 Shirley St. Date of inspection June 23.

Mobile unit not in operation during time of inspection. 50 5-103.10 P Water not provided in the mobile unit during inspection. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

J&T FOOD AND CATERING mobile, 35 Shirley St. Date of follow-up inspection June 3. No violations reported.

COLTON'S STEAK HOUSE & GRILL, 8529 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 23. Mushrooms (57 degrees F) and sliced tomatoes (58 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee said that the food was placed into the cooler at 11 a.m. Manager said that the food would be discarded at 3 p.m. if it was not used before then. Observed sticky tape fly trap in the dry storage area. Insect control devices are designed to retain the insect within the device, not be located over a food prep area and in a manner that prevents dead insects and insect fragments from getting into food, equipment, utensils, and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Observed an accumulation of dust/debris on the ceiling tiles and vents. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

COLTON'S STEAK HOUSE & GRILL, 8529 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection July 3. Sliced tomatoes (48 degrees F) and coleslaw (50 degrees F) in the prep cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed an accumulation of dust/debris on the ceiling tiles and vents. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.