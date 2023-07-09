Foreigner keyboardist enjoying farewell tour, with stop July 14 at AMP

Led by Mick Jones since 1976, Foreigner has practically defined classic rock radio with hits such as "I Want to Know What Love...
Foreigner brings its Historic Farewell Tour to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on July 14. The iconic classic rock band caps a nearly 50 year career with this tour and plans to disband at the end of 2024. Loverboy opens the show at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 at amptickets.com. (Courtesy Photo/Krishta Abruzzini)
