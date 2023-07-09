Fort Smith prepares to celebrate the opening of John Bell Jr. inclusive park

Kai Carden, 7, of Maumelle swings on a piece of playground equipment Friday at John Bell Jr. Park in Fort Smith. The city Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting for the inclusive park at 1900 Riverfront Drive at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- The city's Parks and Recreation Department is holding a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Fort Smith to celebrate opening of inclusive park

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content