FYI Calendar: 70+ arts and entertainment events across NWA and the River Valley

July 9 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Moriah Bailey, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Addams Family Musical" -- 2 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. $15. Presented by Trike Theatre. $15. triketheatre.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

July 10 (Monday)

Touch-A-Truck -- Touch a firetruck and meet the firefighters, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- Bring your current projects, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Book Talk -- "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "The Summer Proposal" by Vi Keeland, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

July 11 (Tuesday)

Disability & Design -- With Roberta Sick and Melanie Thornton from Partners for Inclusive Communities, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Fish Of Arkansas -- With Arkansas Game & Fish, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

NWA Letter Writers -- A group for people who appreciate the fine art of creative letter writing, 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Arkansas Cooking Workshop -- In Spanish, 5-7:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Socrates Cafe -- A philosophical discussion, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

First Edition Book Club -- "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Soul of an Octopus" by Sy Montgomery, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

July 12 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 10 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday -- Super Science Steve, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wonderful Wednesday -- With Ja'Dayia Kursh, Arkansas' first black rodeo queen, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Wednesday Spectacular -- Opera in the Ozarks, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

The Omnipresent Divine of Japan -- Japanese temple dances, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Wednesday Over Water -- Celebrating avocados from Peru, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

July 13 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Double Feature" by Donald Westlake, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Recess -- Index card art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation -- "The Cost of Removal" by Titus Kaphar, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sit & Stitch -- Bring your current project, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee -- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Tea Workshop -- Asian Herbal & Spice Teas, 3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"Peter and the Wolf" -- A bilingual presentation by SoNA Beyond, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Opening Reception -- For works by Fenix artists, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Exhibit open through July. Free. fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Art on the Bricks -- "Digitally Yours, with works by animators, illustrators, photographers, plasma cutters and more, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. artonthebricks.com.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- At Art on the Bricks, 4:30-8:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Presented by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Interesting Expressions, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Latin Dance Adventures -- 6-10:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

July 14 (Friday)

"Cinderella" -- Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

LEGOS for Adults -- 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Friday Movies -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies -- "The Little Rascals," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Film Friday -- "Coco," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Opening Reception -- For "John Bell Jr.: A Painted Legacy" & "Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Exhibits open through Oct. 15. 784-2787.

"Silence in the Jungle: Lights On!" -- A chance to see all the theater tricks behind the Melonlight production, plus a Q&A with creatives, 7 p.m., upstairs above Brews in Eureka Springs. $47-$65. melonlight.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

July 15 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- "Cinderella" by Opera in the Ozarks, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Christmas in July -- A vendor market benefiting the Bonneville House, the Clayton House & the Fort Smith Museum of History, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. $5. eventbrite.com. 783-3000.

Still on the Hill in Concert -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Brunch at the Bakery -- A street-food experience, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $15-$30. bakeryfs.com.

Discover the Grounds -- Deer-Resistant Gardening, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tarot Readings -- With Red Star, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Two Friends Books, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Make Your Song Lyrics Sing -- With Cece Box, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Common Roots in Concert -- Followed by potluck and jam session, 4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

July 16 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- John & Betsy Tako, 12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Jumpsuit Jamey & The Can't Wait to Playboys, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

Movies in the Park -- "LightYear," dusk, Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Presented by the City of Fort Smith. Free.

On Show

"Ethereal Reveries" -- An immersive exhibition by Denice Nicholson, through July 28, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Hosted by Art Ventures. A lunch reception is set for 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 13. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

"Journey" -- Featuring artists Grant Johnson and Suzanne DesMarias, through July 29, Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. thegalleryongarrison.com.

"Faces of Figment" -- A new immersive exhibition featuring the imagined portraits of Drew Gentle, through Aug. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Presented by Art Ventures. Free. www.artventures-nwa.org.

"Hang" -- With sculptures by John Eck (Kansas City), Ben Edwards (Bentonville), Landon Perkins (Bella Vista) Chris Vanndy (Tulsa) and Isaac Younis (Bella Vista), opening reception 6 p.m. July 13, Gallery on 6th in Bentonville. Open through Aug. 20. Email kate@galleryon6thbentonville.com.

"Constructions, Carvings, & Curiosities" -- A new Art Ventures exhibition by artist Frank Goff, through July 21, Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

"Diego Rivera's America" -- Envisioning America from both the U.S. and Mexico, through July 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Flagged for Discussion" -- A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com