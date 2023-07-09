FYI Calendar: Meet Ja’Dayia Kursh, Arkansas’ first black rodeo queen, July 12 at the library

July 9 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

July 10 (Monday)

Touch-A-Truck -- Touch a firetruck and meet the firefighters, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

July 11 (Tuesday)

The Fish Of Arkansas -- With Arkansas Game & Fish, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Socrates Cafe -- A philosophical discussion, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

July 12 (Wednesday)

Wonderful Wednesday -- With Ja'Dayia Kursh, Arkansas' first black rodeo queen, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

July 13 (Thursday)

Adult Recess -- Index card art, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Sit & Stitch -- Bring your current project, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee -- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movie Night -- "The Hate You Give," 7 p.m., with a book discussion moderated by Kristan Mosley, outreach director at Future School and Sara Putman, owner of Bookish, 6:30 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 donation. FortSmithFilm.com.

July 14 (Friday)

LEGOS for Adults -- 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Family Film Friday -- "Coco," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Opening Reception -- For "John Bell Jr.: A Painted Legacy" & "Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze," 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. Exhibits open through Oct. 15. 784-2787.

July 15 (Saturday)

Christmas in July -- A vendor market benefiting the Bonneville House, the Clayton House & the Fort Smith Museum of History, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. $5. eventbrite.com. 783-3000.

Brunch at the Bakery -- A street-food experience, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $15-$30. bakeryfs.com.

Make Your Song Lyrics Sing -- With Cece Box, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. ozarkfolkways.org.

Common Roots in Concert -- Followed by potluck and jam session, 4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

July 16 (Sunday)

Movies in the Park -- "LightYear," dusk, Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Presented by the City of Fort Smith. Free.

On Show

"Journey" -- Featuring artists Grant Johnson and Suzanne DesMarias, through July 29, Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. thegalleryongarrison.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com