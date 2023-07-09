GFPB to give election support

Go Forward Pine Bluff announced a $10,000 contribution from private funds to the Pine Bluff School District millage campaign.

Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley said the contribution is "part of our continued work to improve the quality of education." The public-private tax initiative, Watley said, "wholeheartedly supports the Board, Superintendent [Jennifer] Barbaree, the Campaign Committee and all stakeholders in pursuing a new high school."

A special election to vote for or against a millage increase in the PBSD to support construction of a new high school will be held Aug. 8.

Images of a proposed Pine Bluff High School, to be constructed at the same location of the present high school if the millage increase passes, are available on the campaign's website: OurStudentsOurFuture.com.

"The Pine Bluff Committee for Our Students Our Future millage campaign committee is grateful for the investment Go Forward Pine Bluff has made for our children's future," campaign chairwoman Erika Evans said. "This $10,000 contribution serves as a positive step which supports the building replacement project of the current Pine Bluff High School facility. The newly built high school will greatly enhance not only the Pine Bluff School District, but also the community of Pine Bluff. The new high school building will create brand new, well-equipped, and state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories for quality education."