His long absences made her heart grow fonder





Charles Cole was working on physics or calculus in a library study carrel when he saw Jennie Gwinn in the stacks. By his quick calculation, she was more fascinating than any book.

He set out to solve the problem of learning her name and then he finagled the number of the house she was living in, just off the Hendrix College campus.

Jennie, a Hendrix freshman in February 1960, had encountered him before that.

Freshmen could only sit at dining hall tables where an upperclassman was present. A friend from Jennie's hometown, Forrest City, was sitting with Charles, a senior, at lunch one day.

"So we were introduced by my friend," she says.

Charles has no recollection of that encounter.

"But I remember, in the library that day, I looked up and saw her and I remember what she had on," he says, describing the gray wool skirt she wore with a gray and white wool cardigan. "I just thought she looked very nice, and I thought I would try to ask her for a date."

On Valentine's Day, they saw a movie -- "A Summer Place," starring Troy Donahue and Sandra Dee -- at a theater near campus.

"This movie had a theme song that became very popular. It was a slow and syrupy. It was kind of a girl-meets-boy kind of thing," says Jennie, who wore her favorite red plaid wool dress for their first date.

They enjoyed picnicking and other typical college activities that spring.

Jennie did not go home often. She didn't have a car and thus had to take a bus or catch a ride with someone else going that way when she wanted to. On a weekend when she did go home, she made a lemon meringue pie for Charles.

"It was probably the only thing I knew how to make. I knew he was going to meet the bus in Little Rock, so that was my means to an end," she says.

Charles graduated from Hendrix that year, and he left two weeks later to start preparations for a graduate assistantship at Columbia University in New York.

"So I had to leave her," he says. "I was up there for about a month and a half. All the incoming graduates had to go to a camp, called 'Camp Columbia.' We had to take a math course, so I was home for a couple of weeks and then I had to go back to Connecticut for this camp and then from there I went directly to school in New York."

He didn't make it back to Arkansas until Christmas break.

"I didn't get to see her very often and I tried to figure out ways to get back, to keep her in my mind -- and to keep me in her mind," he says.

They wrote letters, and on rare occasions made long-distance phone calls. He enlisted the help of people back home, including her father, to make sure she was surprised with a long-stemmed red rose from him on Valentine's Day while he was away.

Charles was in the National Guard, attached to a company on Manhattan Island, and when he learned there was a Naval plane coming through on its way to the Memphis area around Thanksgiving, he found a way to catch a ride.

"I dressed up in my helmet liner and my fatigues and my combat boots and got on that plane," he says.

He hitchhiked from the base in Millington, Tenn., to Forrest City.

"The guy who picked me up lived in Forrest City and he took me all the way to where she lived," Charles says.

He scratched on the window screen when he arrived late that night, so as not to wake the whole family. Jennie was not expecting him but was thrilled by his appearance.

"My parents were not too happy about it because then I had to get back to New York and they had to buy me an airline ticket," Charles says.

They saw each other during the few weeks he was home during the summers, but other than that their contact was sparse.

"This went on for three years," Charles says.

Jennie had transferred to Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis) and graduated with her bachelor's degree at the same time he completed his master's.

"In the summer of 1962, I pooled together what funds I had and bought an engagement ring," he says.

Jennie was sitting on the fender of his 1954 Chevy when he popped the question.

"I went in and woke up my sister," Jennie says. "She was excited about getting a new person in the family."

They were married on June 23, 1963, at First Methodist Church in Forrest City.

"We came here to Little Rock and we've been here ever since," he says.

The Coles have three daughters -- Mary Wells of Little Rock, Leslie Taquary of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Sheridan Campbell of Newport. They also have six grandchildren.

After 60 years of marriage, Jennie has had ample time to explore her husband's characteristics.

"I would say that he is certainly the finest person that I know," she says.

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: "There were some campus groups having some sort of competition — maybe it was tug of war. He was all over the place just exhorting people to, 'Come on, pull! I was just impressed with his energy."

He says: "I thought she was very beautiful and I wanted to get to know her better."

On our wedding day:

She says: "We had decided we would memorize our wedding vows and say them to each other. He went first and he said them different, there was some hiccup in the rhythm, and it threw me so that I think I lost all sense of what I was going to say."

He says: "I thought I had memorized it but apparently I was winging it, and I just found a different way to say it and didnt realize it."

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: "Be sure that you have chosen someone for whom you have enormous respect."

He says: "You need to know when to press your point and when to hold your tongue."





Jennie Gwinn and Charles Cole were married on June 23, 1963. Charles was a senior when he first noticed Jennie, a freshman, in the library at Hendrix College. “She looked very nice and I thought I would try to ask her for a date,” he says. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





