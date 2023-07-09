Holman alums convene in Stuttgart

STUTTGART -- The Holman Grand Reunion was held last weekend and brought in hundreds of visitors, family and alumni of the Holman School.

Holmanites from the 1940s through the 1970s gathered and embraced one another as they walked down memory lane reliving their school days.

The Holman School, 605 N. Buerkle St., is listed in the Historic Preservation Alliance of Arkansas and is listed as one of the most endangered historic places. In June of 2022, Holman received a historical marker funded by a grant applied for by the Grand Prairie Historical Society from the Black History Commission of Arkansas.

The Holman School was created in 1932 to provide education for the Black community in Stuttgart. According to Holman historian Marie Ferguson, there were 29 graduating classes and 690 total graduates during its history. By 1970 there was total school integration and students were moved to the Stuttgart School District.

Calvin Criner, executive director of what is now the Holman Heritage Community Center, and the school's alumni have put in efforts to restore Holman to serve as an educational, civic, recreational, and business development resource for their community. But as Holmanites gathered to celebrate a moment in history it was quite clear that if the next generation and alumni descendants did not embrace the history, the sustainability of Holman would be in question.

Holman Grand Reunion president Bernistine Brown-Kilgore said the younger generation must be brought in to sustain Holman into the future to preserve its legacy and promote its livelihood.

In 1996 the Holman Heritage Development Corporation acquired the center for use as a cultural and historical landmark and a community education and health center.

In 2008, straight-line winds caused by a tornado inflicted severe damage to the building's roof. According to several reports, the storm damage and the ensuing years of water infiltration took a toll on the interior of the building, rendering parts unusable. The roof has been repaired but there are still repairs needed inside and outside the building.

To date, only the gymnasium is being publicly used. That's where most of the Holman Grand Reunion celebration took place.

Holmanites gathered for a meet and greet Friday that was followed by a picnic on Saturday afternoon. Saturday night they boogied on down with a dance party. On Sunday a memorial church service was held with an awards banquet that evening.

A scholarship was awarded to a graduating senior of an alumnus at the banquet service. Several community Holmanites including Criner were recognized for their contributions.

The Holman Heritage Community Center was named the 2018 Community-Based Organization of the Year by Better Community Development Inc. (BCD), which has a 25-year history of collaboration with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Holman Community Development Corporation (C.D.C.) is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1981, and incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1996. This non-profitis for the community center.

Criner said the revitalization of Holman is an ongoing project that, with the help of donations, grants and community involvement, can be totally restored to its glory days and better serve the community and improve the quality of life.

"As in any project of this magnitude we don't have resources all the time," said Criner who said the alumni truly cherish Holman. "We made the decision this is our legacy that we want to pass on to future generations."

To learn more about The Holman Heritage Community Center go to: https://www.holmanheritagecenter.org/. To learn more about the Holman Grand Reunion go to https://holmangrandreunion.com/.

Holman Grand Reunion president Bernistine Brown-Kilgore (center) reunites with her schoolmates during the Holman Grand Reunion. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)



Kathy Williams presents Calvin Criner, executive director of the Holman Heritage Community Center, with an appreciation award during the Holman Grand Reunion Awards Banquet. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)



Holmanites embrace during the Holman Grand Reunion. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

