Hope police investigating juvenile shooting

HOPE -- Police are investigating the July 1 shooting of a juvenile.

Hope Police Department officers were dispatched at 9:41 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of North Mockingbird Street in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

At the scene officers located a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound. After medical care was provided to the victim, officers and detectives discovered that the teen was shot at a different location and began processing the crime scene.

The victim was flown to an area hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, according to police. No arrests have been made.