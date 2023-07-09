Hope’s Bridge in Fort Smith to open for transitional housing, other substance abuse recovery services amid opioid epidemic

Austin Coats, director of Hopes Bridge, installs cabinet doors and handles Thursday in the kitchen of the new nonprofit groups transitional housing facility in Fort Smith. Hopes Bridge will provide “safe and supportive” transitional housing — as well as services such as peer mentoring, job readiness training and case management — for up to 12 men in the early stages of recovery from substance abuse, according to a Hopes Bridge news release. It's expected to open Aug. 1. The endeavor was facilitated with a $319,441 award from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- A new nonprofit group is set to start helping men with substance abuse issues this summer. Austin

Print Headline: Fort Smith nonprofit group to provide substance abuse recovery housing

