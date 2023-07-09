Hyperbole won’t stop FOIA review

I recently announced the formation of a working group to review the Freedom of Information Act and recommend ways to improve it. I've received almost entirely positive responses except for a few predictable objections.

A handful of responses--including a recent opinion piece in this newspaper--oppose the group's formation based on erroneous claims that don't withstand minimal scrutiny and warrant correction.

Some claim that the working group's meetings should be public. This claim comes in three variations:

--Only the most uninformed on the FOIA are claiming that it requires meetings to be public. It doesn't. FOIA controls meetings of "governing bodies," not advisory groups whose sole purpose is to provide recommendations.

--Several opponents of the working group have insinuated that the FOIA requires the group's meetings to be open despite knowing that there is no such requirement. This is irresponsible because it misleads readers regarding the FOIA's requirements.

--Some simply prefer the working group's meetings be open to the public. But these meetings are no different than numerous other meetings I routinely have in my office on public matters where I assemble people I respect and trust on a variety of different topics for advice. This is standard operating procedure for government leaders whose responsibilities are executive in nature.

If anyone could demand to attend any meeting any time, meetings would become unproductive and unmanageable, and government would become even less efficient than it already is. I generally don't make public announcements about such meetings, but since this issue is of interest to many stakeholders, I shared it publicly. I could have avoided criticism but chose to err on the side of transparency.

Anyone can provide input to me on FOIA or anything else by simply writing my office. Almost everyone in Arkansas has my sole cell phone number or knows how to find it. No elected official has ever been more accessible in that regard. Ever.

Further, if I choose to propose FOIA-related legislation, it will be made public when filed. And anyone who wants to comment on it may do so. That's the way the legislative process works.

Others have opposed the working group because of its membership. The group includes three respected legislators: two state senators from different parties and one state representative, a respected private-practice attorney who has been an expert in the FOIA for decades, the executive director of the Arkansas Press Association, and two deputy attorneys general--one of whom has trained thousands of people on the FOIA.

The group represents different political perspectives and experiences making and responding to FOIA requests. I chose the members based on their experience, knowledge, and civility. This is precisely the diversity of opinion one would want in a working group. And the contemptuous tone of some who oppose the working group says a lot.

Critical thinking and problem solving require people who work well with others; that's why I have intentionally and carefully included those who can.

Others claim that the working group is unnecessary--after all, they say, the FOIA is already perfect and has been carefully updated throughout the past 20 years. That's false.

Consider what happened to the Little Rock School District recently. As this newspaper reported, last year LRSD was the victim of a ransomware attack that temporarily crippled the district and exposed personal information about teachers and students to malicious actors. LRSD paid nearly $700,000 in taxpayer funds to resolve it.

Under the current FOIA, school boards must publicly discuss their vulnerability to cyberattacks and how to resolve one when it happens. This attack on LRSD will almost certainly not be the last attack on our schools. School boards should not have to publicly discuss their vulnerability to cyberattacks. If the FOIA were already perfect and had carefully kept pace with emerging technology, the FOIA would already have been amended to address this. That hasn't happened.

Perhaps that's because some treat the FOIA as if it deserves a place in the National Archives between the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Yet the FOIA--like nearly every law--is imperfect. I'm working to improve it.

As technology changes, the FOIA must keep up. Though I've been criticized for making that point, it was once considered noncontroversial and obvious. The Electronic Records Study Commission--which the Legislature formed in 2000 to help shepherd the FOIA into the electronic age--specifically said in its report that the balance struck in 2000 between individual privacy and public access "may need to be reconsidered and re-balanced" due to "emerging technologies."

This report is one of the most significant assessments of how our FOIA relates to technology, and either the working group's critics are unaware of it, or they have conveniently ignored it. A foundational purpose behind my working group's formation is to fulfill the Commission's prescient and common-sense observation: FOIA requires routine review and modernization.

As the Commission experienced, sometimes issues unrelated to technology arise and need to be addressed. For example, in 2013, a local journalist published the entire state's concealed handgun carry license holder list on her website, including the names of license holders and their ZIP codes. This incident was so reckless and irresponsible that the General Assembly passed legislation protecting the personal privacy of license holders in the next legislative session.

The most comical canard is that the working group is a secret ploy to "weaken" the FOIA. If my intent is to undermine the FOIA, why would I have included three outspoken advocates of preserving FOIA protections: State Sen. Clarke Tucker, attorney John Tull III, and Arkansas Press Association Executive Director Ashley Kemp Wimberley?

For that matter, why would I have announced the creation of the group publicly through a press release? I also included people--State Rep. David Ray and State Sen. Breanne Davis--who have different perspectives than those previously listed but who are no less well-versed in the issues surrounding the FOIA and support open government.

Those who make this claim never explain what they mean by "weaken the FOIA." They intimate that any FOIA amendment that adds or expands exemptions will "weaken the FOIA." But that wasn't the view of the Commission, whose recommendations included several exemptions.

Nor was it the view of those who enacted the original FOIA in 1967 and included multiple exemptions. The truth is that every FOIA in every state--including Arkansas--has had to balance government efficiency and individual privacy on the one hand against public access on the other. While reasonable minds can differ on precisely how to strike that balance, it is unreasonable to claim or imply that no such balance is needed.

Perhaps worst of all is the hyperbolic contemptuous tone with which some of the claims have been made. Those who oppose the working group have trotted out the same tired talking points used to attack FOIA legislation: Only a select few really care about government integrity and transparency, and they must work hard to protect the law from legislators and government officials who are eager to "hide" their activities from the people they serve.

This rhetoric is absurd and profoundly disrespectful to hard-working public servants and the Arkansans who elected them. And the few bad apples aren't wringing their hands over FOIA laws. It is time for cooler heads to prevail and for reasonable minds to discuss the rebalancing needed.

I'm thankful to all those who provided feedback. To the many honorable public servants in Arkansas who are tired of being vilified and caricatured in op-eds and who work tirelessly to serve Arkansans, thank you. To the many honorable journalists in Arkansas who use the FOIA to help Arkansans stay informed, thank you. And I would even like to thank those who have opposed this working group a year before it submits even a single recommendation.

In their readiness to oppose people of good will working together to improve Arkansas law, in their attempt to falsely imply that they alone care about government integrity and thinly veiled contempt for public servants, these shrill voices deserve thanks for providing further evidence that validates the composition of the working group and its importance.

Tim Griffin is attorney general of Arkansas.