Marsha Pechman, a U.S. District Court judge, found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months.

Michael Burham used bed sheets to fashion a rope to escape from a jail in Warren, Pa., officials said, adding the inmate was being held on arson and burglary charges and is also a suspect in a slaying, and he is considered "very dangerous."

Travis Rollins, 39, was arrested and accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's 10-year-old son in Denton, Texas, after, police say, he pulled up to the pair standing outside their trailer and opened fire before fleeing.

Neal Bonacci of the Omaha, Neb., Police Department said two workers for a pipe cleaning company were swept into a manhole during heavy rains with one, who was tethered to a safety system, able to pull himself out while the other was carried through pipes before being caught behind a metal grate covering a culvert, where he was cut free.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, said his country looks forward to cooperating with Switzerland on managing the effects of climate change and receiving an advanced weather warning system from the European country.

Paul Prosano, 63, of New York was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in the robbery of a Connecticut jewelry store that ended with the jeweler being shot to death.

Paul Marquart, head of the Minnesota Revenue Department, said members of his staff reviewing a nearly 400-page tax cut bill passed by lawmakers discovered an error that could cost taxpayers $352 million over the next two years, but state leaders promise to fix it before it would take effect.

John Huffington, who spent a decade on death row in a Maryland prison before being granted a full-innocence pardon from former Gov. Larry Hogan, was awarded $2.9 million in compensation by the Board of Public Works after being wrongly imprisoned for 32 years for two murders he did not commit.

Andrew Crabb, a police officer in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., saw smoke coming from a barn at a farm, dashed across a field and entered the burning structure, finding three cows trapped and mooing in distress, which he was able to rescue by saying "come on guys" after opening a gate to a pasture.