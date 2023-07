"We roll our arms. We jump up and down. We spin around. We pretend to be an airplane. We pretend to be a car. We pretend to be a grasshopper jumping up and down. And that energy will not stop for the entire show," says Katie Dwyer, who will perform July 15 for the Firefly Fling at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks. (Courtesy Photo)

Participants in this year's Firefly Fling Festival better be ready to dance.

Print Headline: A Real Life Mary Poppins

