Lauded for leadership

Fellows in the Impact Arkansas program were recognized June 18 for their leadership in small, high-poverty school districts during a reception in the Cultural Living Room of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Educators from around the state shared anecdotes from their fellowship experience, involving successes and lessons learned through their 18 months of working in the program.

Impact offers educators with leadership potential a chance at promotion within their own districts. The program, focused on schools with at least 70% free and reduced lunch status, is a partnership between the University of Arkansas and the Walton Family Foundation. Fellows receive scholarships that cover 80% of their tuition and fees through the program, and upon completion, they each receive a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership, qualifying them for school leadership positions.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh