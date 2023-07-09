Conversation as art

Here's an affirmation of Mike Masterson's July 2 lament about conversation as a dying art. In conversations, affirmation and opposition both have their place. Unfortunately, opposition is way too common. Just listen.

It was Tuesday, not Wednesday. Usually, an irrelevant correction.

I already knew that. Guaranteed to stop the conversation.

Yes, but ... Something oppositional follows.

No, no ... A rude interruption that turns a conversation into an argument.

Affirmations are almost guaranteed to create a bond among the conversationalists. Oppositional interjections, however, usually drive a wedge. Used regularly, the wedge gets wider and wider.

Here are a couple of haikus to summarize.

Oppositional

interjections drive wedges.

Just once, please say yes.

Finally, to acknowledge the yin and yang of life:

Listening and patience--

helpful in conversations

except when there's fire.

CHRIS SPATZ

Conway

Sales tax on funerals

Local news says Arkansas had an over $1 billion surplus last year. Do we really need to charge sales tax on funerals? The funeral home in Lonoke charges 11 percent.

DOUGLAS LINGO

North Little Rock

Charters are working

OK, I admit it. I'm hooked. Every Sunday I grab the Perspective section to get the latest rant by Gwen Faulkenberry on the evils of the Arkansas LEARNS Act.

I suppose I should pay more attention to these many columns by Ms. Faulkenberry because, as she explains, unless she is sleeping she is always thinking. Her column on June 18 gives some evidence she is running out of ammo as she compares the location of the Elgin Marbles with the wrongful provisions of the LEARNS Act.

The June 16 edition of The Wall Street Journal provides some interesting information on charter schools. Stanford's Center for Research on Education Outcomes has completed one of the largest studies on charter school outcomes covering over two million students in 29 states. The latest of three studies (2023) shows that Black and Hispanic students advanced by large margins over traditional public school students. Importantly, the study shows minority students as well as white students both advance in charter schools.

What is Ms. Faulkenberry's solution? A vague "investment in its community" and stop being evaluated by a test that measures affluence instead of growth. Uh?

JERRY JACKSON

Heber Springs

National happiness

The Democrat-Gazette's July 4 lead editorial stated, in part, "Imagine a country founded on the idea that We the People have a right to pursue happiness. ... Only Americans would think of that."

I'm here to report that not only do other countries emphasize happiness, but some also place an even higher legal and constitutional emphasis than our own country does.

Exhibit A is the wonderful kingdom of Bhutan, a beautiful nation nestled between its giant neighbors of India and China. Bhutan is known for its stunning beauty, ancient temples, and relatively young monarchy. It's also known for focusing not just upon its Gross National Product but instead measuring and emphasizing the nation's "Gross National Happiness" (GNH).

The Bhutanese government uses nine distinct areas to measure happiness: living standards, health, education, environment, community, time-use, psychological well-being, governance, and culture. Seeking to increase GNH guides government policy. For instance, environmental stewardship is a key governmental goal in Bhutan. Enshrined in its Constitution is a requirement that at least 60 percent of the environment should remain forested and undisturbed. Combining that requirement with a push for cleaner energy has resulted in Bhutan being the only country in the world that can boast of a net negative carbon emission. That means healthier people, cleaner air, and cleaner water.

The individual "pursuit of happiness" is a noble goal in the United States, but the Bhutanese are taking that goal and translating it into public policies that are squarely aimed at accomplishing that goal.

A nation's policies and priorities say a lot about the values of its leaders. Bhutan is an example to be studied. Actions are preferable to words, and I believe we can learn a lot from our Bhutanese friends about pursuing--and growing--national happiness in a meaningful way.

GLEN HOOKS

North Little Rock

The trust was broken

Re your article Thursday on Conway Regional Health System, people should know that the state and UnitedHealthcare heavily promoted the ARBenefits Medicare Advantage Group PPO plan to state retirees.

We attended glowing presentations that included lower rates and enhanced services. Some in the audience were skeptical (and my wife and I were among them) at first because of a feeling that it was "too good to be true." However, we switched to the UnitedHealthcare plan for this year.

Now we have been notified that our primary provider, Conway Regional, will no longer be an in-network provider but will be changed to an out-of-network provider due to the failure of UnitedHealthcare and Conway Regional to come to agreement on a contract renewal.

What makes the situation worse is that changing plans now (which we have been offered the opportunity to do) will mean the loss of our Part D benefits as well.

I feel that UnitedHealthcare has broken trust with state retirees because of the glowing promises made to us. It's just not right to treat people this way. When it comes time for open enrollment this fall for the 2024 plan year, we will definitely be making a change.

DON McGOHAN

Casa