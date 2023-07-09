‘Little Rock Guitar Wars’ takes stage





At the first-ever "Little Rock Guitar Wars," Sara Bowling's choice of an acoustic, as opposed to electric, instrument distinguished her from most of her competitors.

But she shared something in common with many of them. Despite her 20 years of playing experience, it was one of the few times she had played on stage.

"I've played at two other open mics, and then now this, but the judges are amazing and they made sure I felt comfortable," Bowling, who ended up taking first place in the beginner/intermediate adult category of the competition, said.

More than 45 guitarists competed in the event Saturday at the Central Arkansas Library System's Rob Robinson Theater.

Billed as the city's first and only amateur guitar competition, it was the brainchild of Dave Dunavant, a guitar teacher whose students include many of those who participated.

Dunavant judged the competition along with musicians Jason Truby, William Moore and Steve Struthers.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for guitar players of all ages and skill levels to showcase their talent, inspire others and create lasting memories," Dunavant said in a news release announcing the event.

The contest, hosted by the library system and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, had registration slots for adults and youths with beginner/intermediate and advanced playing levels.

Throughout the event, the 315-seat auditorium was filled by musicians carrying their various guitars while surrounded by family and friends, who came to show their support for the competitors and the music scene.

During the beginner/intermediate adult competition, more than a dozen players registered for a chance to win a cash prize. They ranged from having over a decade of experience to only a few years.

Each contestant was given the option to play solo or with a backing track, which was considered in the judging. They were also provided with a competition amplifier to be used for consistency between the players.

One adult beginner/intermediate contestant, Donald Hall, said he only started playing guitar three years ago after he saw that Pulaski Technical College was offering free courses for senior citizens.

"I saw this online, and I wanted to do something different," Hall said. "I've never played alone before, only with a group, and I was nervous as all get-out. It was a lot of fun, but definitely different to do it alone."

After the beginner/intermediate portion concluded, a handful of advanced adult players lined up in the green room behind the stage to prepare for their turn.

One of them, Myra Valasquez, has more than a decade of experience under her belt, even though she's just 22.

"I started learning when I was 11," she said. "I'm from Little Rock, and I was in a band throughout high school, so I've seen a lot of growth in the music scene here. There is this plethora of music now that I get to see."

Though performing in front of an audience was not new for Valasquez, waiting in the green room for her cue was a nerve-wracking experience.

"When I was watching the other people perform from the audience, I was fine," she said. "I was like, 'OK, I can do this.' I was going over the song in my head, but sitting here now I definitely feel the nerves kicking in."

Ly is a Report for America corps member.





Andrew Crouch competes in the youth beginner and intermediate level of the Little Rock Guitar Wars on Saturday at the Central Arkansas Library System Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





