LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Hartman confirmed to another term on water commission | Historic District Commission does not take up National Register nomination

Hartman confirmed for water board seat

Jay Hartman's reappointment to another seven-year term on the board of commissioners of Central Arkansas Water has been confirmed by the governing bodies on both sides of the Arkansas River.

With his term set to expire June 30, water commissioners voted to reappoint Hartman in May.

The Little Rock Board of Directors voted to confirm Hartman's reappointment on June 6. The North Little Rock City Council approved a resolution confirming Hartman's reappointment at a June 26 meeting, according to a signed copy of the measure.

Hartman serves as manager of customer relations for Entergy Arkansas, according to his bio on Central Arkansas Water's website.

Water commissioners recently named Hartman the board's secretary/treasurer for a one-year term beginning July 1 along with two other officer appointments.

The two constituent cities that created Central Arkansas Water each have a designated number of representatives on its board. Little Rock has four representatives and North Little Rock has three.

Sitting commissioners make appointments, which then must get the approval of the two cities' governing bodies.

Historic-places bid fails to go to a vote

Members of the Little Rock Historic District Commission at a meeting Thursday declined to cast a vote in support of a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Georgetown Apartments, located at 18 Nottingham Road in Little Rock.

A motion to approve the nomination failed to receive a second.

There was some follow-up discussion to the effect that Urban Designer Hannah Ratzlaff, the Little Rock staffer who works with the commission, would file with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program comments expressing the commission's issues regarding the nomination.