LIVE! Music: Blues, jazz jams at the Bakery District; Tyrus Live in Van Buren

Join the jam at the Bakery District. The Fort Smith Blues Jam is back at 6:30 p.m. July 16. Then the Fort Smith Jazz Jam follows at 6:30 p.m. July 20.

RIVER VALLEY

Larry B performs at 7:30 p.m. July 14 at Arkansas Brewing Company, 201 S. First St. in Ozark. Catch him at Zapatas in Fort Smith at 6 p.m. Aug. 3.

Tyrus Live happens at 7:30 p.m. July 16 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Cody Woods and Steven Farmer perform at 7 p.m. July 23 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. in Fort Smith.

Last Call performs at 8 p.m. July 14; The Swade Diablos at 8 p.m. July 15; Joey Heard at 8 p.m. July 21; Sin of Saints, Fight Dream and The House On Bluff perform at 8 p.m. July 22; All of Her plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton play at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14; Casey Chesnutt performs at 8 p.m. July 21; Kody West and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Triston Marez plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Rhonda Vincent performs at 7:30 p.m. July 21; Etta May and The Southern Fried Chicks perform at 7:30 p.m. July 22; Exile performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; Breaking Grass at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Arc Best Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.

John "Money In The Bank"Anderson performs at 8 p.m. July 29 at Lee Creek Tavern, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Live at JJ's Fort Smith this week are Jason Campbell on July 11, Tory Eatmon on July 12, Trey Russell on July 13, JT Hubbard on July 14 and Goodluck Slim on July 15. Music starts at 6 p.m. during the week and 7 p.m. on the weekend. jjsgrill.com/livemusic-fortsmith/

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.