Local notes

ARTISTS SELECTED

Tim Cribbs of Benton-ville has been selected for inclusion in a biennial exhibition showcasing artists in the mid-South. He is among 35 artists selected for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition, organized by The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The exhibition opens July 20 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, with an awards reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Juror Dr. Rachel Trusty will present the awards at 6 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

Cribbs’ selected artwork is “The Wild Burns at Night,” digital print on canvas, 28 inches by 16 inches, 2022.

A self-taught artist and graphic designer, Cribb grew up in Pea Ridge and lives in Bentonville. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Diego (Calif.) State University.

Information: timboy.art.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

Walton Arts Center is accepting submissions for “Our Art, Our Region, Our Time,” a group exhibition featuring works from Northwest Arkansas visual artists, curated by local artist Kathy Thompson.

Artists 18 and older from Northwest Arkansas are invited to apply with works completed after Jan. 1, 2022, in the following media: painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, crafts, fashion and illustration. The exhibition is unthemed and seeks to be a celebration of the talented artists who call Northwest Arkansas home.

Artists may submit up to two works for consideration. The submission deadline is Aug. 1.

Selections chosen for the exhibition will be announced Aug. 14. The exhibition will take place in Walton Arts Center’s Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from Sept. 1 to Oct. 29.

Information: Email visual-arts@waltonartscenter.org or waltonartscenter.org.

