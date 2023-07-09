Man, 39, dies after being hit by cars on Sunset Avenue in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- A man died Saturday after being hit by two cars on Sunset Avenue, according to a Police Department news release.

Springdale police responded about 2:08 a.m. Saturday to a call about an accident involving a pedestrian in front of Economy Inn at 3574 W. Sunset Ave., the release states.

Officers found Keith Emerson, 39, lying in the inside westbound lane.

Witnesses told officers they came across Emerson lying in the roadway and stopped to assist. The witnesses told police Emerson then got up and proceeded into the inside westbound lane, where he was struck by two vehicles, according to the release.

Witnesses described the vehicles as a black four-door passenger car and a white four-door passenger car. Evidence collected at the scene indicates one vehicle was possibly a Chevrolet, the release states.

Drivers of both cars fled the scene after striking Emerson, according to the release.

Emerson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, the release states.

Police are still investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 751-4542, the criminal investigation division at (479) 750-8139, or call or text the tip line at (479) 317-0158.