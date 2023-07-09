Manning, two relievers combine for a no-hitter

DETROIT -- Matt Manning wasn't upset about being pulled while pitching a no-hitter.

He said he didn't even realize it until someone told him in the dugout.

"I had no idea," he said. "I was like, 'well, dang,' "

By the time the game was over, everyone at Comerica Park knew what Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange had achieved.

Foley and Lange finished what Manning started, and the Detroit Tigers no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Foley got four consecutive outs.

Lange, the Tigers closer, came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

It was the ninth no-hitter in Tigers history and the first combined one. It was the first no-hitter for the franchise since Spencer Turnbull no-hit the Seattle Mariners on May 18, 2021. It was Detroit's second against the Blue Jays -- Justin Verlander did it in Toronto on May 7, 2011.

Verlander also pitched the most recent no-hitter against the Blue Jays, doing it for Houston on Sept. 1, 2019.

It's second no-hitter in the majors this season after Domingo German's perfect game for the New York Yankees at Oakland on June 28 and it's the majors' first combined no-hitter since three Houston Astros pitchers shut down the Yankees in June 2022.

The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.

"How about that, Detroit?" Lange yelled to the crowd while being interviewed on the field with Manning, Foley and catcher Eric Haase. "Thank you for sitting through the rain to cheer for us."

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 2 Martin Maldonado hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning to send Houston past Seattle. The game was tied at 2-all with one out in the eighth when Maldonado sent a slider from Andres Munoz (2-2) 371 feet to left-center to put the Astros on top.

GUARDIANS 10, ROYALS 6 Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs apiece and Cleveland beat Kansas City.

ORIOLES 6, TWINS 2 Adam Frazier had a two-run single in a six-run second inning and Tyler Wells worked six solid innings as Baltimore beat Minnesota.

RED SOX 10, ATHLETICS 3 Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo hit two-run home runs, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game in Boston's win over Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 3, PIRATES 2 (10) Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning for Arizona in a win over Pittsburgh.

GIANTS 5, ROCKIES 3 Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run home runs to lead San Francisco past Colorado.

MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 3 Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as Miami ended Philadelphia's franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak.

REDS 8, BREWERS 5 Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 6, RAYS 1 All-Star Spencer Strider struck out 11 and won his seventh consecutive decision as majors-leading Atlanta beat Tampa Bay for its 20th victory in 22 games

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 0 Miles Mikolas (5-5) pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker hit a home run in the ninth inning and St. Louis beat Chicago.

NATIONALS 8, RANGERS 3 Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Alex Call also went deep, and Washington defeated Texas.

YANKEES 6, CUBS 3 Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run in the first inning and added a two-run shot after a video review in the fifth, leading New York past Chicago. Josh Donaldson hit his 10th homer and Harrison Bader hit a two-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak this season.





Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 5, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 5

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 2 (10)

NY Mets at San Diego, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 2, Toronto 0

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2

Boston 10, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 6

Houston 3, Seattle 2

INTERLEAGUE

NY Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8, Texas 3

Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1

LA Angels at LA Dodgers, (n)



