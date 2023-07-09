Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 27-30 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.

June 27

Eric Matthew Freeman, 46, Roland, Okla., and Leah D. Oliver, 41, Sallisaw, Okla.

Jamison Riley Griffin, 23, and Alison Alexis Randolph, 22, both of Fort Smith

Michael Steven Hancox, 39, and Rebecca Lee Stahl, 38, both of Fort Smith

Billy Joe Piovesan, 35, Van Buren, and Brittany Michele Collins, 33, Fort Smith

June 28

Wyatt James Bedell, 28, and Kimberly Michelle Braden, 27, both of Oklahoma City

Hershel Ivo Douglas, 67, and Donna Jean Jeremiah, 69, both of Lavaca

Branden James Adams, 41, and Caitlin Michelle Meeh, 31, both of Greenwood

Keith Allen Duckett, 41, and Jaime Toshie Baker-Simpson, 37, both of Vian, Okla.

Christian Jovany Zavalza, 42, and Maria Aglae Flores, 33, both of Fort Smith

June 29

Howard Lee Lewis Jr., 46, and Christie Lynn Gallagher, 39, both of Fort Smith

Eric Raphael Lea, 52, and Lori Ann Moulton, 58, both of Fort Smith

Julian Medina Perez, 23, and Kaylan Granadero Mendieta, 20, both of Fort Smith

Victor Anthony Galvez, 65, Greenwood, and Vera Bond Russell, 73, Van Buren

Tommy Joe Scrimsher, 49, Sallisaw, Okla., and Deena Shelene Simmons, 53, Spiro, Okla.

Pedro Barroso Barroso, 41, and Olga Lidia Zepeda, 37, both of Fort Smith

June 30

Darwin Treyon Parham, 27, and Cortney Linn Knotts, 30, both of Fort Smith

Johnny Mack Brown, 38, and Misty Dawn Sides, 46, both of Pocola, Okla.

Nicholas Adam Strack, 28, and Tiffany Annette Roberts, 34, both of Barling

Brody Pete Short, 21, Bokoshe, Okla., and Sarah Renae Busse, 22, Stigler, Okla.

Dutch Kelly Pipkins, 35, Roland, Okla., and Carolyn Kay Moore, 32, Fort Smith

Christopher Lamond Mitchell, 39, and Brittany Marie Mitchell, 37, both of Fort Smith