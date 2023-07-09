Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 27-30 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.
June 27
Eric Matthew Freeman, 46, Roland, Okla., and Leah D. Oliver, 41, Sallisaw, Okla.
Jamison Riley Griffin, 23, and Alison Alexis Randolph, 22, both of Fort Smith
Michael Steven Hancox, 39, and Rebecca Lee Stahl, 38, both of Fort Smith
Billy Joe Piovesan, 35, Van Buren, and Brittany Michele Collins, 33, Fort Smith
June 28
Wyatt James Bedell, 28, and Kimberly Michelle Braden, 27, both of Oklahoma City
Hershel Ivo Douglas, 67, and Donna Jean Jeremiah, 69, both of Lavaca
Branden James Adams, 41, and Caitlin Michelle Meeh, 31, both of Greenwood
Keith Allen Duckett, 41, and Jaime Toshie Baker-Simpson, 37, both of Vian, Okla.
Christian Jovany Zavalza, 42, and Maria Aglae Flores, 33, both of Fort Smith
June 29
Howard Lee Lewis Jr., 46, and Christie Lynn Gallagher, 39, both of Fort Smith
Eric Raphael Lea, 52, and Lori Ann Moulton, 58, both of Fort Smith
Julian Medina Perez, 23, and Kaylan Granadero Mendieta, 20, both of Fort Smith
Victor Anthony Galvez, 65, Greenwood, and Vera Bond Russell, 73, Van Buren
Tommy Joe Scrimsher, 49, Sallisaw, Okla., and Deena Shelene Simmons, 53, Spiro, Okla.
Pedro Barroso Barroso, 41, and Olga Lidia Zepeda, 37, both of Fort Smith
June 30
Darwin Treyon Parham, 27, and Cortney Linn Knotts, 30, both of Fort Smith
Johnny Mack Brown, 38, and Misty Dawn Sides, 46, both of Pocola, Okla.
Nicholas Adam Strack, 28, and Tiffany Annette Roberts, 34, both of Barling
Brody Pete Short, 21, Bokoshe, Okla., and Sarah Renae Busse, 22, Stigler, Okla.
Dutch Kelly Pipkins, 35, Roland, Okla., and Carolyn Kay Moore, 32, Fort Smith
Christopher Lamond Mitchell, 39, and Brittany Marie Mitchell, 37, both of Fort Smith