Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage licenses

Today at 1:00 a.m.

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 27-30 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.

June 27

Eric Matthew Freeman, 46, Roland, Okla., and Leah D. Oliver, 41, Sallisaw, Okla. 

Jamison Riley Griffin, 23, and Alison Alexis Randolph, 22, both of Fort Smith 

Michael Steven Hancox, 39, and Rebecca Lee Stahl, 38, both of Fort Smith 

Billy Joe Piovesan, 35, Van Buren, and Brittany Michele Collins, 33, Fort Smith

June 28

Wyatt James Bedell, 28, and Kimberly Michelle Braden, 27, both of Oklahoma City 

Hershel Ivo Douglas, 67, and Donna Jean Jeremiah, 69, both of Lavaca 

Branden James Adams, 41, and Caitlin Michelle Meeh, 31, both of Greenwood 

Keith Allen Duckett, 41, and Jaime Toshie Baker-Simpson, 37, both of Vian, Okla. 

Christian Jovany Zavalza, 42, and Maria Aglae Flores, 33, both of Fort Smith

June 29

Howard Lee Lewis Jr., 46, and Christie Lynn Gallagher, 39, both of Fort Smith 

Eric Raphael Lea, 52, and Lori Ann Moulton, 58, both of Fort Smith 

Julian Medina Perez, 23, and Kaylan Granadero Mendieta, 20, both of Fort Smith 

Victor Anthony Galvez, 65, Greenwood, and Vera Bond Russell, 73, Van Buren 

Tommy Joe Scrimsher, 49, Sallisaw, Okla., and Deena Shelene Simmons, 53, Spiro, Okla. 

Pedro Barroso Barroso, 41, and Olga Lidia Zepeda, 37, both of Fort Smith

June 30

Darwin Treyon Parham, 27, and Cortney Linn Knotts, 30, both of Fort Smith 

Johnny Mack Brown, 38, and Misty Dawn Sides, 46, both of Pocola, Okla. 

Nicholas Adam Strack, 28, and Tiffany Annette Roberts, 34, both of Barling 

Brody Pete Short, 21, Bokoshe, Okla., and Sarah Renae Busse, 22, Stigler, Okla. 

Dutch Kelly Pipkins, 35, Roland, Okla., and Carolyn Kay Moore, 32, Fort Smith 

Christopher Lamond Mitchell, 39, and Brittany Marie Mitchell, 37, both of Fort Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT