Marriages and divorces Pine Bluff

Today at 3:16 a.m.


Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office:

Matthew Drake Cooley, 22, of White Hall, and Rachel Louise Small, 18, of Mason, Ohio, recorded July 5.

John Charles Want III, 50, and Tedra Shanelle Pauline Brown, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 5.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Tracee Mills v. Jessie Mills, granted July 5.

Anthony Collins v. Tina Baggett, granted July 5.

Shamitria McCree v. Michael McCree, granted July 5.

Katherine Wooldridge-Smith v. Jeffrey Smith, granted July 6.

Margaret Jackson v. Arch Underwood Jr., granted July 6.

Brianna Bradley v. Kevin Bradley, granted July 6.


