Mauricio Torres’ three trials for child abuse death lead nurse to offer NWACC scholarship

BENTONVILLE -- Amy Gourley wants Isaiah Torres to be remembered for something other than his tragic death.

She has started a scholarship in his name at Northwest Arkansas Community College. The $500 per semester scholarship will go to a student who seeks education in the prevention, identification, management and treatment of child abuse and neglect.

Isaiah, then 6, died March 30, 2015, with chronic child abuse as a factor in his death.

"Isaiah's story has been heavy on my heart,"said Gourley, who lives in Prairie Grove. "I wanted justice for Isaiah and punishment for his abusers."

Mauricio Torres, 53, was convicted in March and sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole for killing Isaiah, his son. Isaiah's mother, Cathy Torres, 51, pleaded guilty in 2017 to capital murder and battery. She also was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

HELP NEEDED

The Children's Advocacy and Family Center in Rogers in 2022 worked with 940 primary victims in its acute program and 20 to 25 in its residential program, said Natalie Tibbs, executive director.

The center at full staff employs 32 people, with two positions currently open, Tibbs said Friday. The center and those across the state are seeing a shortage of counselors, Tibbs added. The local center also has a high turnover rate for advocates and case managers, she said.

"They are just so close to their clients, their stories and can develop a [post-]trauma stress disorder," Tibbs said.

The scholarship, which Gourley developed with the Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation, will go to a student taking at least six credit hours with a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher. Financial need also will be considered. Preference will be given to students working toward associate degrees.

The school offers certificates and associate degrees in child advocacy studies. The school's website lists seven continuing education classes available for the public and child advocacy professionals.

Grant Hodges, executive director of communications at the college, and Liz Anderson, executive director of advancement, were not available for comment last week.

The school's Melba Shewmaker National Child Protection Training Center offers child advocacy training. The building includes a two-story mock house, courtrooms, forensic interview rooms, a medical exam training room, interrogation room and other training spaces, the website lists.

Gourley said she has raised enough money from family, friends, co-workers and the community at large to pay for the first scholarship award. She plans to personally fund the scholarship each year if the money can't be raised. She hopes to earn $25,000 so the scholarship can be endowed by the foundation.

Gourley noted Isaiah's life had many points for intervention to stop the abuse. She thinks the community needs some education about reporting possible abuse.

The state in 2009 mandated that people in 41 positions -- mostly those who work with children -- report suspected child abuse. Anyone who suspects abuse or neglect should call the state police hotline at (844) 728-3224.

"There's still a stigma of reporting," she said. "The hotline is 100% anonymous, but many worry they will falsely accuse a parent or caregiver."

She noted they also worry their report will mistakenly remove a child from his home.

"You see things that worry you, that you're concerned about, but you're not sure it's abuse," Gourley continued. "Let professionals make that assessment."

Child advocacy is everyone's responsibility, she said.

"It shows how anybody could be an advocate for children, and we all should be advocates for children," Tibbs echoed Gourley.

TIMES THREE

Gourley, a nurse for Dr. Daniel Bradford at Highlands Oncology, said she became interested in Isaiah's case during Mauricio Torres' second trial in 2020. She happened to be on the Bentonville Square when a television news reporter asked if she knew what was happening at that moment in the Benton County Courthouse, which sits on the east side of the square.

After the reporter told her about Torres' trial, Gourley said she entered the courtroom that day, during an intermission in the trial. She attended every remaining day of that trial and his third trial. Otherwise, she has no relationship with the Torres family, she said.

Gourley said she was afraid Isaiah's life would get lost among the media reports about his parents.

Mauricio Torres was tried three times in Benton County Circuit Court for Isaiah's death. The first trial in 2016 yielded a conviction and the death penalty for Torres. The state Supreme Court in 2019 overturned the conviction and granted him a new trial.

Torres' second trial in 2020 was declared a mistrial after a witness jumped from the witness stand box and attempted to attack Torres.

Gourley said she was sickened by Torres during the recent trial. During his sentencing hearing, Torres said he could still benefit humanity by using his physical therapy skills to help other inmates.

"He said, 'Maybe this happened for a reason,'" Gourley shared.

"I was sitting 20 feet away from somebody who caused his own son's death."