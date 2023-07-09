Meteorologists face hostility of viewers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Meteorologists across the country are encountering harassment from viewers as they tie climate change to extreme temperatures, blizzards, tornadoes and floods in their local weather reports. For on-air meteorologists, the anti-science trend that has emerged in recent years compounds a deepening skepticism of the news media.

Many meteorologists say it's a reflection of a more hostile political landscape that has also affected workers in a variety of jobs previously seen as nonpartisan, including librarians, school board officials and election workers.

Meteorologist Chris Gloninger announced that he was leaving KCCI-TV -- and his 18-year career in broadcast journalism.

For several years now, Gloninger said, "beliefs are amplified more than truth and evidence-based science. And that is not a good situation to be in as a nation."

Gloninger's announcement sent reverberations through a national conference of broadcast meteorologists in Phoenix, where many shared their own horror stories, recalled Brad Colman, president of the American Meteorological Society.

"They say, 'You should have seen this note.' And they try to take it with a smile, a lighthearted laugh," Colman said. "But some of them are really scary."

Meteorologists have long been subjected to abuse, but that has intensified in recent years, said Sean Sublette, a former TV meteorologist and now the chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"More than once, I've had people call me names or tell me I'm stupid or these kinds of harassing-type things simply for sharing information that they didn't want to hear," he said.

A decade ago, far fewer TV meteorologists were talking about climate change on air, although they wanted to do so, said Edward Maibach, the director of the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University.

Now TV meteorologists across the country report on climate change, though Maibach said they don't always use those words. It is increasingly common to at least show its effects, he said, like highlighting the trend of more days in a year hitting temperatures above 90 degrees.

Even if that kind of reporting resonates with most people, the criticism can be the loudest.

"If you stop reporting on relevant and important facts about what's going on in your community because you're hearing from the one out of 10, it means you are not serving the other nine out of 10," Maibach said.

Some meteorologists have seen public interest in climate change grow even in largely red states as flooding, drought and other severe weather has ravaged farmland and homes. Jessica Hafner, chief meteorologist at Columbia, Missouri's KMIZ-TV, said that with the exception of a few hecklers, she's seen people respond well to data-based reporting because they want to know what's going on around them.

Meteorologist Matt Serwe, who used to work in Nebraska, said the livelihoods of farmers who live there depend on the weather, so they take climate change seriously.

"You want to know how you can best succeed with these conditions," he said. "Because at that point, it's survival."

It's not just a problem in the United States. Meteorologists in Spain, France, Australia and the U.K. also have been subjected to complaints and harassment, said Jennie King, the London-based head of climate research and policy at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

Some meteorologists don't see harassment as a direct result of their reporting on climate change; it's a pervasive issue in the industry and targets some more than others. TV reporters are more likely than reporters in other mediums to say they have been harassed or threatened, according to Pew Research Center polling in 2022.