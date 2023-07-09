Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Govs. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a presidential candidate, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" --Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Kate Calvin, NASA's chief scientist and senior climate adviser. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Barbara Lee, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.



