Northwest Arkansas bullpen combines for five innings to lock down win

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas grabbed an early lead thanks to a four-run second inning and the Naturals' bullpen held on for a 4-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Tyler Cropley, Jake Means and Parker Bates came up with consecutive one-out singles. First baseman Dillan Shrum tripled past the center fielder to score all three runners. Tyler Tolbert followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Naturals a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second against Arkansas starter Shawn Semple (2-2).

Arkansas scrambled back to get within 4-3, but Naturals closer Steven Cruz tossed a hitless ninth for his ninth save.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said he was pleased with what he saw, particularly with how his team grabbed an early lead.

"We jumped in front. I thought [Naturals starter Andrew Hoffman] threw the ball much better," Shields said. "He just kind of ran out of pitches. He can only go to 90 and he had 84 after four [innings], so we weren't going to send him out for six. But he threw the ball better and we got the lead. That was nice for a change.

"With our bullpen, when we're in front, we're pretty good. [John] McMillon was good and [John Wallace] was good. He gave up one scratch hit for a run and Murdock struggled through the one inning. He had the guy picked off and he just threw it away. Cruz was great. He shut the door against a really good team. They're a really good team. We've been competing good. We've been in games. I think we're going to continue to do that."

It was just the Naturals' second win over the Travelers in 11 games this season.

Hoffman picked up a no-decision, despite allowing 1 run on 2 hits in 4 innings, striking out 5 and walking 5. McMillon (3-0) picked up the win. He threw 2 scoreless innings, allowed a hit, struck out 1 and walked 2.

Arkansas mounted another threat in the seventh as Spencer Packard walked and Isiah Gilliam reached on an infield single. But McMillon got Robert Perez Jr. to ground into a 6-4-3 double play, then struck out Logan Warmoth to end the inning.

The Travelers put the first two runners to start the second on a bunt single by Tanner Kirwer and a walk by Leo Rivas. But Hoffman induced Packard to ground into a 4-6-3 double play and struck out Gilliam to strand Kirwer, who had two of Arkansas' five hits, at third.

Left fielder Riley Unroe got the Travelers on the board in the fourth with his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, to pull Arkansas within 4-1.

The Travelers scored again in the top of the fifth as Leo Rivas singled, moved to second on an errant pickoff throw by Naturals reliever Noah Murdock, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Perez.

The Naturals loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Jake Means, who went 2 for 4, grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.