BASKETBALL

Popovich signs 5-year deal

Gregg Popovich evidently doesn't plan to leave the San Antonio Spurs anytime soon. The NBA's winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday. There has often been speculation about the 74-year-old Popovich's future, though after the team landed the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama last month it was presumed that the five-time champion would continue coaching. And now, it's official. The Spurs announced the move in a two-sentence release, not detailing any of the terms, without any quotes from Popovich or team personnel. Popovich took over as coach of the Spurs in December 1996. He's won 1,366 games -- 31 more than Don Nelson, who was the career wins leader before Popovich caught him.

GOLF

Todd in front at Classic

Brendon Todd scrambled for par on the par-4 18th to take a one-stroke lead Saturday in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., holing a 12-foot putt after drawing an awkward stance near a fairway bunker. Todd had a 5-under 66 in breezy conditions to reach 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. The three-time PGA Tour winner drove close to the left fairway bunker on 18, forcing him to hit with his left foot in grass and his right foot well below in the sand. He advanced it 65 yards to set up a 105-yard wedge. Todd eagled the par-5 second, holing a 25-footer, and birdied Nos. 13, 15 and 16. The 37-year-old former Georgia player, the only tour winner in the top five on the leaderboard, won the 2014 Byron Nelson and added victories in consecutive starts in November 2019 in Bermuda and Mexico. Alex Smalley (62), Denny McCarthy (66) and Adam Schenk (67) were tied for second. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry shot a 69 for the third day in a row and stands at 6-under 207.

Open champ leads LIV

British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a pair of bogeys at the start to post a 4-under 67, giving him a three-shot lead at LIV Golf-London on Saturday. Smith is playing his final event ahead of his British Open title defense in two weeks at Royal Liverpool. The Australian has yet to win this year. Thomas Pieters, who joined LIV at the start of the season, had an even rougher time at Centurion Club. Along with a double bogey on the first hole, he dropped another shot at the seventh. But his birdie on the seventh was the start of three in a row, and Pieters shot 31 on the back nine to stay in the game with a 67.

MOTOR SPORTS

Nemechek wins in OT

John Hunter Nemechek passed Justin Haley at the start of overtime and held off Daniel Hemric to win the NASCAR's Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night for his third victory of the season. Haley was in a position to lead a parade of Kaulig Racing in overtime but had no help on the restart at overtime while Nemechek made his move on the outside to take his first lead of the race. Hemric was second and his Kaulig Racing teammate, Haley, was fourth. Yet another Kaulig racer, pole-sitter Chandler Smith, began the overtime in second but finished 20th, apparently running out of gas.

Verstappen earns pole

Lando Norris nearly delighted the British Grand Prix crowd with pole position. There was just one problem: Max Verstappen. "It's always Max. He always ruins everything for everyone," Norris joked after the Dutch driver beat his time for his fifth pole position in a row on Saturday. The British crowd roared in celebration when Norris briefly took over the top spot late in the qualifying session, before Verstappen went yet faster to take it back by .241 seconds.

BASEBALL

Nunez stars in Futures

Miami's Nasim Nunez hit a three-run double off Toronto's Yosver Zulueta in the sixth inning, and the National League beat the American 5-0 Saturday in Seattle in the annual All-Star Futures Game of top prospects. Milwaukee's Jeferson Quero had an RBI single and Philadelphia's Justin Crawford -- a son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford -- hit a sacrifice fly that built the lead in a two-run second against Kansas City's Will Klein. The Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski showed remarkable velocity. The 21-year-old right-hander reached 100 mph with 10 of 18 pitches and topped out at 102.4 mph. He pitched a one-hit fourth. Former Arkansas Razorback Heston Kjerstad went 1 for 2 for the American League and Jonathan Clase of the Arkansas Travelers went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts. Right-hander Tink Hence (Watson Chapel) pitched 1 inning, allowing 1 hit with 1 walk and 1 strikeout.

Surgery for Rays' pitcher

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen needs a third elbow surgery. Rasmussen's surgery is scheduled for July 24, and the procedure will be done by Dr. Keith Meister, Rays Manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rasmussen, who has been on the 60-day injured list with what was called a right elbow flexor strain since May 12, previously had Tommy John surgery in March 2016 and August 2017.

Cubs' SS heads to IL

The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot and anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop. The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Swanson left in the seventh inning of Chicago's 4-3 win at Milwaukee and he is eligible to return July 16 when the Cubs host the Red Sox. In the first year of a seven-year, $177 million contract, Swanson is hitting .258 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI in 83 games. He was selected to his second All-Star team and replaced on the National League roster by Arizona's Geraldo Perdomo.