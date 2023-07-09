OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Law enforcement officers need assistance too

Kelly Hampton (front, from left), Jackie McPherson, Sharon Witcofski, Cynthia Coughlin, Antonio Greer, Jerry Walton; Dean Matthews (middle row, from left), John Hampton, Hudson Clark, Cade Fortin, Nathan Bax, Luke Hasz, Cameron Little, Brady Latham, Beaux Limmer, Mike Duley; Hayden Witcofski (back row, from left), Billy Witcofski, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway and Todd and Melissa Fleeman, Law Enforcement Assistance Program directors and members with University of Arkansas football players, gather for a photo at the Benton County Sheriff's Cup 2023 cocktail event June 11 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Law Enforcement Agency Partners (LEAP) of NWA welcomed supporters for the Benton County Sheriff's Cup cocktail event and golf tournament June 11 and... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Backers boost law enforcement, babies

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content