OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Nashville woman publishes book about her struggles, successes with childhood cancer

Kaden Peebles was a 17-year-old junior and Nashville High School Scrapper cheerleader when she was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a form of cancer that occurs in the bones or soft tissue around the bones. A year later she would receive the first of her two leukemia diagnoses.

For seven years, Peebles fought against the cancer that had invaded her body, undergoing 35 rounds of chemotherapy, 40 radiation sessions, two bone marrow transplants and more than 180 blood transfusions. She tells her story in "One True Scrapper: A Memoir of Childhood Cancer, Good Eyeliner, and a Fighting Spirit," which will be released Tuesday by Little Rock-based publisher Et Alia.

The book is a clear-eyed, sometimes harrowing, often hilarious account of Peebles' experience and a testament to her indefatigable determination in the face of overwhelming challenges.

We learn of her struggling through chemo treatments, losing her hair and the heartbreak of her diagnoses. Through it all, Peebles' playful, positive attitude is evident as she recounts the time she twerked for her nurses at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and the respite she found in fast food and shopping for makeup while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The book is also a loving tribute to her parents, family, caretakers, faith and fellow childhood cancer patients.

Peebles, now a 25-year-old student at Oklahoma City University School of Law, began writing about her life with cancer in between her second and third diagnoses.

"I just wanted to document my story," she says. "I've always said that I want to motivate anybody going through a hard time, not just cancer. I want motivate people to focus on the positive and find the good where you can."

It should come as no surprise that the details-oriented Peebles is an achiever. She is a magna cum laude graduate from the University of Central Arkansas and volunteers at Arkansas Children's Hospital. Along with her sister Bre and brother Andrew she founded The Unseen Faithful, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the siblings of pediatric oncology patients and whose website is theunseenfaithful.com.

The foundation is also a memorial to Andrew, who died after an accident in March. He was 18.

"Losing my brother has been the hardest thing I've ever [gone through]," Peebles says.

"I want everybody to know about him because he was so kind and great. Andrew started The Unseen Faithful with us. The last phone call I had with my brother was when he called me with an idea about a fundraiser. Bre and I are really doing it to honor the siblings of childhood cancer patients, but also to honor our brother."

