Orchestra, theater collaborate on ‘Peter and the Wolf’ performance





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC

'Peter and the Wolf'

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, in partnership with Arkansas Public Theatre and the City of Rogers, presents a bilingual performance of the classic musical children's tale "Peter and the Wolf" by Sergei Prokofiev, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers.

The narration will be in English and Spanish. The performance is part of the orchestra's "SoNA Beyond Series," in participation with the Art on the Bricks July Art Walk in downtown Rogers. Funding comes from the Clorox Co. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit eventbrite.com/b/ar-rogers/arts.

ART

Paintings and bronzes

"John Bell, Jr.: A Painted Legacy," a re-creation by CanvasHQ of 30 paintings by Bell (1937-2013) as canvas prints, and "Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze," bronze sculptures of bears, horses, elk and dogs by the Oklahoma sculptor, go on display with a 5-7 p.m. opening reception Friday at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Both exhibitions close Oct. 15.

Bell's exhibition includes his U.S. Marshals series, images of churches and historically accurate buildings in the Old West. After it closes at the museum, it will be available for exhibition at museums, libraries and public venues across the country through 2026.

The museum's summer hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

Delta Voices

Curators and artists will discuss contemporary art in the Mid-South for "Delta Voices 2023," 6 p.m. Thursday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission is by free ticket. Visit arkmfa.org/8801/8926.

The artists: Anthony Sonnenberg, selected by the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts; Keli Mashburn, selected by Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa.; Francisco Moreno, selected by Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth; and Zeke Peña, selected by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The curators: Theresa Bembnister, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts; Kalyn Fay Barnoski, Philbrook Museum of Art; Maggie Adler, Amon Carter Museum of American Art; and Xuxa Rodríguez, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Support comes from the Friday, Eldredge & Clark law firm and the Andre Simon Memorial Trust Fund in memory of everyone who has died of AIDS.

"Scratchin Where It Itches," a bronze sculpture by Patsy Lane, will be on display through Oct. 15 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Curators from regional art museums — Xuxa Rodríguez, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville; The curators: Theresa Bembnister, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock; Kalyn Fay Barnoski, Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Okla.; and Maggie Adler, Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas — take part in Thursday's "Delta Voices 2023" discussion of contemporary art in the Mid-South. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Hollis Johnson)



