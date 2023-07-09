100 YEARS AGO July 9, 1923

“The Soul of Abe Lincoln”, the book written by Mrs. Bernie Babcock of Little Rock, was the theme of a sermon preached last night at First Christian church tabernacle, Seventeenth, and Main Streets, by the Rev. Mr. Knowles. When the Rev. Mr. Knowles announced that Mrs. Babcock was in the tabernacle, she was given a long round of applause.

50 YEARS AGO July 9, 1973

Twenty Arkansas school districts have signed up for a new state self-insurance program covering public schools and the business of organizing the system is proceeding apace. Only experience can tell us whether the kind of program authorized by the General Assembly earlier this year is going to work out satisfactorily. It was our own feeling upon the bill’s adoption that it was not worth enacting because it left participation by school districts optional.

25 YEARS AGO July 9, 1998

The Arkansas Department of Education has proposed changing the controversial 11th-grade proficiency exam to a series of subject-area tests. Students would take them after completing certain courses. Other recommended revisions in the state’s testing program — which will be discussed Monday at a meeting of the Arkansas Board of Education — call for: School districts’ stricter use of the state’s curriculum frameworks, which list the concepts and skills students should learn in various subjects. State and local educators’ greater reliance on bench-mark tests given to fourth- and eighth-graders. The tests, now in the final stages of development, are designed to measure student knowledge against the curriculum frameworks.

10 YEARS AGO July 9, 2013

FAYETTEVILLE — The city is trying to make it easier for smokers on Dickson Street to toss cigarette butts. Transportation Division workers installed new ashtrays in the entertainment district Wednesday. The receptacles, paid for using a $1,000 grant from the anti-littering group Keep America Beautiful, are intended to curb cigarette litter. A recent assessment by Fayetteville’s Solid Waste and Recycling Division found cigarette butts strewn all over the street and sidewalks. Dickson Street was swept on a Thursday and Friday this spring. Less than a week later, Energy Corps members in the division picked up more than 3,000 butts. “That’s not the railroad tracks or the parking lots or other areas,” said Brian Pugh, city waste reduction coordinator. “That’s just there on Dickson. It’s pretty substantial.” Three pole-shaped ashtrays were bolted into the sidewalk in front of 21st Amendment, Common Grounds and Bugsy’s. Two smaller containers were mounted on streetlights in front of Farrell’s Lounge Bar and Grill and at the southeast corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue.



