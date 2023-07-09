Passions for water, performance turn Sherwood girl into Netflix ‘mermaid’

Brittany Sparkles of Sherwood makes performing as a mermaid look like an elegant, colorful underwater dance. But there is nothing at all easy about swimming this way -- or being a mermaid in the landlocked Natural State.

The story of the effervescent Sparkles and her dream of becoming a professional mermaid performer is among those told in "MerPeople," a four-part Netflix docuseries that was directed by Oscar-winner Cynthia Wade. Sparkles' journey is an emotional one, with disappointments and triumphs, and is a focal point in the series, which offers a glimpse into the world of mermaiding and its colorful habitués.

On a sunny Monday morning last month, the 37-year-old Sparkles was at home in almost all of her mermaid finery, including her rainbow-colored wig and makeup with glitter on her cheeks. She's not in her tail, though, as our interview is taking place on dry land. We're in her living room, actually, which is decorated with a sea-going theme. The vintage chair and couch have scalloped backs like seashells, golden mermaids hold up the end tables, tiny mermaid figures are clipped onto the curtains, there are prints of underwater scenes and a copy of Vaughn Scribner's book, "Merpeople: A Human History," rests on a nearby table.

"It's been wild," she says of the response to "MerPeople," adding that she's received lots of "fin mail" from fans. "I've been completely melted with a sense of gratitude every day. I've never felt so seen in my whole life. This dream I've been pursuing for years now seems like it was all for a reason."

...

Sparkles, who has appeared in local film projects and theater productions, began testing the waters as a mermaid around 2008, when she would wrap her legs in a sheet and try to swim. It wasn't the safest approach.

"I'm not proud of it," she says. "I didn't know what I was getting into. I just wanted to learn how to swim like a mermaid. I had no one to look up to, and there was no reference on what to do or how to do it properly. I've had some really close calls, so I always stress safety."

Now she is a certified lifeguard, scuba diver, free diver and recently completed a mermaid instructor course through the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

After trying to swim while wrapped in sheets, Sparkles sought out proper mermaid tails, but the first couple she bought online were poorly made. It was a step up from sheets, but just barely.

Over time she has found what equipment works best for her, and her mermaid career has flowed parallel with advances in the mermaid tail industry. Tails can range from simple neoprene models to super-light silicone tails with elaborate styling that can cost up to $7,000.

Watching Sparkles and the other mermaids swim in the series is impressive, and she looks almost more comfortable in the water than she does on land.

"Seeing her swim makes me emotional," says Stormey Langhammer, Sparkles' friend and manager. "It's literally when she's most at peace. I feel like the anxiety leaves her body, and she moves so gracefully."

Appearing poised and completely in control in an environment that is dangerous and possibly deadly takes skill and nerve. The first episode of "MerPeople" is called "No Dead Mermaids," and an early scene shows performers suffering after their eyes have been exposed to over-chlorinated water. Hypothermia, chronic sinus infections and ear infections are just some of the pitfalls of this type of performing.

And it's all done, of course, while holding one's breath.

"Your brain is thinking, 'Oh, I need oxygen,' which is going to make you want oxygen," Sparkles says. "Being able to disconnect from what your body is telling you it needs is an artform in itself."

Her personal breath-holding record, she says, is 4 minutes, 1 second while sitting still; her personal best while swimming very slowly is 1 minute, 45 seconds.

"It's really beneficial to learn how to move slowly in the water because it helps you hold your breath longer, and it looks pretty," she says.

...

Sparkles, whose instagram is @missmermaidsparkles, came to the attention of the "MerPeople" producers while attending the MerMagic Con gathering in Silver Spring, Md., and began filming on the series last year. Along with her story, the series follows a wide range of merperson performers ranging from Eric "The Mertailor" Ducharme, who started swimming as a boy with mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs; Atlanta-based Mermaid Chè Monique, who focuses on inclusivity in the merfolk community; Morgana Alba, founder of the Circus Siren Pod performance group; the flamboyant, music-making Blixunami of South Carolina and more.

The series premiered in the wee hours of May 23, and Langhammer binged the entire four episodes with Sparkles that morning.

"We were both crying," Langhammer says. "Seeing her in her element and get attention for something that I've always seen was a huge moment for me.

"She is always the hardest on herself, and it was a beautiful moment to see her realize how amazing all of it is. She's the most selfless, sweetest, kindest person I've ever met."

As for the future, Sparkles will perform with the Circus Siren Pod in September and November at the Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville, N.C. She's also working on a possible tour of aquariums in the United States.

"My biggest dream is to be able to afford an RV so I could travel to all the places I want to perform. I'd also like to move into teaching mermaid classes and bringing proper safety awareness and mermaid training to Arkansas. That's definitely the next chapter. But right now I'm just juggling my schedule because I want to do it all."

Brittany Sparkles of Sherwood who stars in the Netflix documentary series Merpeople. (Arkansas Democdrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Brittany Sparkles of Sherwood who stars in the Netflix documentary series Merpeople. (Arkansas Democdrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Brittany Sparkles of Sherwood who stars in the Netflix documentary series Merpeople. (Arkansas Democdrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



Brittany Sparkles of Sherwood is featured in the Netflix docuseries "Merpeople." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Netflix)

