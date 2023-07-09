Preserving our past





The recent news reports stating that seven small Arkansas state parks are being considered for closing is alarming for those of us who love Arkansas history and the sites associated with it--good, bad, and ugly.

While the park honoring Herman Davis, Arkansas' greatest World War I hero, and the burial site of James Conway, the state's first elected governor, have great historic value, of particular concern to me is the potential closure of small parks that commemorate the Civil War battles of Marks' Mills and Jenkins' Ferry, two sites that witnessed some of the worst racial atrocities that occurred in Arkansas, with Black civilians the victims in the former and Black soldiers the perpetrators in the latter.

It is essential that the places where these grave events occurred are preserved, at least in part, as witnesses to and grim examples of what was perhaps the most tumultuous occurrence in American history so that we will remember and hopefully learn from the horrific actions of our ancestors.

First, a bit of history. Both battles took place during the 1864 Camden Expedition, the Arkansas leg of a Union plan to invade cotton-rich Texas via Louisiana that William Tecumseh Sherman later accurately described as "one damned blunder from beginning to end."

Led by Major General Frederick Steele, U.S. troops headed south in late March, with one column leaving Little Rock and another, which included the First and Second Kansas Colored Infantry Regiments, moving out from Fort Smith.

By mid-April the Louisiana portion of the operation had failed, and Steele's army was facing starvation at Prairie D'Ane near present-day Prescott. The Union general halted his march south and headed instead toward Camden on the Ouachita River in search of supplies and to consider his options.

Two days after occupying Camden, he sent a foraging party west in search of a reported cache of Confederate corn. On April 18, 1864, Confederates attacked the wagon train as it returned to Camden laden with not only supplies but also plunder seized from houses in the region.

In the ensuing battle at Poison Spring the federal column was crushed. The First Kansas Colored Infantry suffered 117 dead and 65 wounded--a 42 percent casualty rate--with many of their casualties inflicted after the fighting had stopped.

Confederate soldier Alfred Hearn wrote to his wife in Clark County after the battle that "if the negro was wounded, our men would shoot him dead as they were passed and what negroes that were captured have, from the best information I can obtain, since been shot," grimly concluding that "I have seen enough myself to know it is correct [that] our men [are] determined not to take negro prisoners."

A week later, another Union column was heading from Camden to the Union base at Pine Bluff, returning a large wagon train that had delivered supplies to Steele's army. Around 300 freedom-seeking Black civilians accompanied the Federals, and many of the wagons were driven by Black teamsters.

On the morning of April 25, 1864, Confederate troops attacked them at Marks' Mills near modern New Edinburg and destroyed the column, inflicting around 1,500 casualties (mostly captured) while losing only 293 killed, wounded and missing in one of the most one-sided victories of the Trans-Mississippi Civil War.

As the fighting wound down, some of the Confederates attacked the Black civilians. An Iowa soldier wrote that "they shot down our colored servents & teamsters & others what ware following to get from bondage, as they would shoot sheep dogs" while another Yankee prisoner remembered that "all the male negroes among our troops and with our train had been killed."

Hattie Adams and her husband Wilson, who had recently escaped slavery near Arkadelphia, were approached by a pair of Confederates, most likely from Gordon's Arkansas Cavalry Regiment. After asking Wilson Adams, who was serving as a teamster, if he was a "Union man," Hattie Adams stated that "he drew a big Navy Six and shot him right over the right eye and he died right away one of his feet trembled and that was all"; she was saved from a similar fate when a Confederate doctor claimed her as his property.

Even John Newman Reynolds, Confederate General Joseph O. Shelby's adjutant, documented the carnage, writing that "no order, threats, or commands could restrain the men from vengeance on the negroes, and they were piled in great heaps about the wagons, in the tangled underbrush, and upon the muddy and trampled road." Historians estimate that as many as 100 Black people were killed at Marks' Mills, while most of the others were returned to slavery.

Following the debacles at Poison Spring and Marks' Mills, Steele decided to abandon Camden and get back to Little Rock while he still had an army to save. He stole a march on them, but the pursuing Confederates caught up with the Federals at Jenkins' Ferry near modern Leola, where the Union rear guard fought a desperate action on April 30 as the rest of the army crossed the rain-swollen Saline River.

It was during this fighting that the Second Kansas Colored Infantry charged a battery of Confederate Missouri artillery, screaming "Poison Springs!" Several of the Missourians were bayoneted as they tried to surrender, and soldiers from an Iowa regiment saved the remaining artillerymen, with one Iowan writing that "the negroes want to kill every wounded reb they come to, and will do it too if we did not watch them."

In a grisly reversal of Poison Spring, Second Kansas troops wandered the battlefield in search of wounded Confederates. A surgeon with the 33rd Arkansas Infantry wrote that "we found that many of our wounded had been mutilated in many ways. ... My brother ... was shot through the body, had his throat cut through the windpipe and lived several days," while a Texas doctor wrote to his wife that "they found several of our wounded who had their throats cut ear to ear by the Negroes."

As Steele's army escaped to Little Rock, arriving at the capital on May 3, 1864, and the campaign ended, an Iowa foot soldier concluded that "it would not surprise me in the least if this war would ultimately be one of extermination. Its tendencies are in that direction now," and a Texan simply surmised that "I no longer wonder that the war in Arkansas is war to the knife."

The U.S. Department of the Interior recognized the importance of the sites at Marks' Mills and Jenkins' Ferry on April 19, 1994, when they designated them as part of the Camden Expedition National Historic Landmark, which also includes the Poison Spring battlefield, Elkins' Ferry and Prairie D'Ane battlefields near Prescott, Forts Lookout and Southerland in Camden, the Confederate State Capitol at Historic Washington State Park and the old U.S. Arsenal in Little Rock, now the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History. NHL status is reserved for those properties with transcendent importance in American history.

The State of Arkansas further acknowledged the campaign's importance when it created the Camden Expedition Scenic Byway in 2021. This was the culmination of a years-long campaign by volunteer citizens from 10 counties to make the byway a reality as part of a larger effort to increase heritage tourism in southwest Arkansas by promoting the region's many Civil War-related historic properties, which include such sites as the Prairie D'Ane battlefield immediately adjacent to I-30 at Exit 46, the McCollum-Chidester House museum in Camden, and the aforementioned Historic Washington State Park.

Led by the formidable Peggy Lloyd, the volunteer Arkansas Red River Campaign Scenic Highway and Scenic Byway Steering Committee navigated the sometimes-challenging bureaucratic byway designation process to bring recognition to a little-known chapter of Arkansas history.

You can learn more at https://www.camdenexpedition.org/articles.php?refarticles=1.

Even though Marks' Mills and Jenkins Ferry have no on-site staff, these two parks have ample parking and are well-interpreted, making them attractive stops for heritage tourists. This can bring real money into southwest Arkansas.

It is also worth noting that the seven parks considered for closure (along with the aforementioned Herman Davis State Park in Manila and Conway Cemetery near Walnut Hill, the others are South Arkansas Arboretum in El Dorado, Arkansas Post Museum in Arkansas County, and Lower White River Museum at Des Arc) collectively "had some of the lowest operational expenses out of all 52 parks in fiscal 2022," as reported in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on June 22, with six of them showing operational expenses "of less than $130,000," which, frankly, is budget dust in a department with a budget in the tens of millions of dollars.

The two small state parks at Marks' Mills and Jenkins' Ferry are the only segments of the larger battlefields that have any protection and guarantees that they will endure for future Arkansans to learn from as they pace the hallowed ground. To abandon them would be wrong for Arkansas history, wrong for Arkansas, and wrong for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

Mark K. Christ is the author and editor of more than a dozen books on Arkansas history, including "All Cut to Pieces and Gone to Hell": The Civil War, Race Relations, and the Battle of Poison Spring. During a nearly 29-year career as community outreach director with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, he led the agency's Civil War battlefield preservation initiative.





A custom-made canoe is part of an exhibit at Lower White River Museum State Park in Des Arc, one of seven Arkansas state parks being considered for closure. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas State Parks)





