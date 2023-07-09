Renewing a lake

Revitalizing the fishing habitat in Lake Conway will be among the most ambitious projects in the long history of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The commission will drain the 6,700-acre lake, restore its average depth to 1975 levels, remove stumps in boat lanes, tear down abandoned docks, add spawning beds for fish, install thousands of artificial fish structures, build brush piles and plant cypress trees.

The project is expected to return Lake Conway to what it once was: one of the best fishing lakes in the South. The Little Rock metropolitan area has experienced massive growth since work began on the lake in the late 1940s. Much of that growth has been in the city of Conway, which had a population of 8,610 in the 1950 census and now has more than 65,000 residents. To have a premier fishing lake in the middle of a metro area this size will be unusual.

Pushing the project forward was the last major act of Bobby Martin before his seven-year term on the commission ended. Martin, who was appointed to the commission by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in July 2016, ranks among the nation's most successful business leaders. He began his career at Dillard's Inc., moving from third-shift computer operations to positions at the top of its technology services department. He went on to become chief executive officer of Walmart International, where he led development of the company's international business from 1993-99.

Martin later became operating partner of the Stephens Group in Little Rock and executive chairman of Gap Inc., which operates stores across the country. With his drive and his motto of "if you can't be on time, be early," Martin convinced those at the commission to think bigger than they have before. The Lake Conway project is an example of that bold thinking.

The commission was bold to build the lake in the first place. It was the largest lake ever constructed by a state wildlife agency and drew national attention to Arkansas.

"As early as 1900, Conway residents wanted a fishing lake close to town," Aaron Rogers writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "In 1940, Dr. James H. Flanagin Sr., a dentist and member of the Faulkner County chapter of the Arkansas Wildlife Federation, was asked by William Cole, president of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, to research the feasibility of constructing a lake.

"The area that was chosen was six miles of land between Saltillo and Mayflower along Palarm Creek, a stream that begins a mile north of Vilonia and flows southwest into the Arkansas River. The land was cheap because it was swampy and lacked good timber. ... The Faulkner County chapter had to seek out additional funding before purchasing it and beginning construction."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rejected funding requests. Those at the federal agency thought the land was more suited for a migratory bird refuge than a fishing lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also declined to build a lake on the property.

"The federation then turned to residents of Faulkner County, who provided $20,000 in voluntary contributions in order to purchase land," Rogers writes. "However, publicity resulting from the fundraising campaign caused landowners to raise the price of their land with prices going to $100 an acre in some cases. The Faulkner County chapter had to raise another $45,000."

A statewide fundraising campaign brought in that additional $45,000 from almost 50,000 contributors. More than 30 lawsuits were filed by landowners and businesses that had interests in the area. These businesses ranged from pipeline companies to railroads. All the lawsuits were settled. Meanwhile, the city of Conway had to construct a sewage plant.

As some landowners continued to hold out, a petition campaign began for a constitutional amendment to make AGFC independent from the rest of the executive branch. Amendment 35 was approved by voters in 1944, removing the commission from the whims of governors and legislators. It also allowed AGFC to condemn land and acquire it for public use.

"The R.W. Hammock Construction Co. of Van Buren built a concrete spillway and dirt dam about a mile from the planned construction site on Palarm Creek after it was determined that the bedrock was too deep at the first location," Rogers writes. "AGFC funded a majority of construction once land was purchased, but the commission continued to allow limited timber harvesting by former landowners and businesses during Lake Conway's early days to partially recoup construction costs."

The lake was dedicated on July 4, 1951. It had an average depth of six feet with a maximum depth of 18 feet. Trees were left standing in many parts of the lake to make fishing better. It wasn't long before fishers were coming to Lake Conway from across the region. Interest in the lake was spurred in October 1952. That's when Outdoor Life, among the most popular magazines in the country at the time, ran a seven-page spread by Charles Elliott.

"Lake Conway, located almost in the geographical center of Arkansas, is only about 10 feet deep," Elliott wrote. "It looks like just another oversize swamp fishpond. But don't let its innocent, placid features deceive you. For many reasons it's one of the most fabulous man-made lakes ever built.

"Wide, many-pronged and fed by seven creeks that drain a tremendous watershed around it, it sprawls for 6,700 acres through a dense forest of gum, cypress and oak trees. Unless the angler who ventures away from the open areas packs a compass to guide him back, he's likely to find himself confused in a tangle of brush and treetops cut in logging operations. But back in those brushy places he also stands a chance of bumping into some fighting bass."

Flanagin was Elliott's guide on the lake.

"It was almost like drifting into a weird wonderland where shadows and reflections have no beginning and no end," Elliott wrote. "Sudden action brought me out of my trance. I almost jumped out of the boat when the reflection of a cypress stub was shattered by an exploding bass. Doc dug his paddle deep in the water and brought the boat to a stop. ... Now I'm not entirely inaccurate with a plug, but for half that morning my careful casts had hung on trees, brush and underwater roots."

Elliott called Lake Conway "a monument to a bunch of guys who wouldn't quit," noting the numerous legal battles and the need to make AGFC independent.

"In one way, it's an amazing story; in another, it's a simple saga of sportsmen who knew what they wanted, went after it and got it," he wrote. "The final shovelful of dirt that cut off the flow of Palarm Creek and created the lake climaxed a dream that was half a century old. From all available records the vision of what is now Lake Conway first came to B.F. Stermer, a man who has been county surveyor of Faulkner County for as long as anyone can remember.

"Around the turn of the century, Stermer had the original inspiration of building a narrow dam where two hills almost closed off Palarm Creek. For years he had watched floodwater back up behind the gap every time it rained. After one deluge, he made a boat trip around the swamp. While the creek bottoms were still flooded, he drove iron spikes into the bases of trees at levels where he thought the rim of the lake would be should a dam ever be built. When the final survey was made 40 years later, the spikes, many of them deeply buried in living trees, were only inches off the approved waterline."

This was long before completion of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation Project tamed the river. Elliott described a "muddy, polluted Arkansas River" that was "usually either low enough to spit across or in rampaging flood. Even the creeks and bayous that fed it were unreliable."

Residents in this part of Arkansas needed a good place to fish in those days. Lake Conway gave them that. Soon, it will be reborn.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.