River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-area softball team

Layla Byrum, Sr., Booneville

NOTABLE The shortstop made a big impact at the plate and with her glove, hitting leadoff for the Class 3A champion Lady Bearcats. ... Byrum finished with a .443 average to go with 43 hits, with 10 going for extra bases, 27 RBI, 37 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.

Leigh Swint, Sr., Booneville

NOTABLE Played third base for Booneville this season, which capped its year with its second ever softball title. ... Swint hit .385 with 43 hits, 13 doubles, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored. ... She was also a member of the River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-area basketball team.

Mallory Craig, Jr., Fort Smith Northside

NOTABLE The all-state pitcher was voted by her team the MVP of the season helping guide the Lady Bears to a 3-2 first-round win in the Class 6A state tournament, the team's first since 2021. ... Craig had 62 strikeouts in 155 innings in the circle to go with her .302 on-base percentage at the plate. ... She retired the final 18 batters she faced against crosstown rival Fort Smith Southside to spark a come-from-behind victory, which she also aided with the game-winning RBI.

Ireland Cooper, Sr., Greenwood

NOTABLE The second baseman closed out her high school career strong, providing stellar offense, defense and leadership while earning all-state honors and playing in the AHSCA all-star game. ... Cooper had a .360 average to go with 31 runs scored and 16 stolen bases this season. ... She scored the winning run to beat powerhouse Benton this season.

Tori Howard, Jr., Greenwood

NOTABLE Howard was a two-way threat for Greenwood this year, hitting for .337 average with 19 runs scored while finishing with a 14-4 record on the mound with 94 strikeouts in 102 innings with a 1.29 ERA. ... Earned all-state honors and was in the circle for the win against Class 5A state champ Benton this season. ... Howard loves to attack the strike zone, as she finished with two innings requiring just three pitches this year.

Makenzie Freeman, So., Hackett

NOTABLE Helped guide the Lady Hornets to the semifinals of the Class 3A tournament making a big impact as a hitter and pitcher. ... Freeman had 244 strikeouts in 152 innings pitched and a 22-5 record to go with an 1.98 ERA this season. ... She also hit .537 at the plate with 34 RBI and 17 doubles. ... Freeman, who has 10 perfect games in her career, is considered by scouting services to be a top 10 player in the state for the 2025 class.

Lilly Oxford, So., Hackett

NOTABLE The second baseman backed up her impactful freshman season with another strong year. ... Oxford was a key cog in the lineup, hitting .480 with 32 runs and 33 RBI. ... She excels at making contact at the plate (just two strikeouts this season) and being a dependable defender (zero errors this season).

Bailee Cowell, Sr., Lamar

NOTABLE As a pitcher and a hitter, Cowell helped guide the Lady Warriors during a Cinderella run in the Class 3A state tournament, as they made it to the semifinals as a No. 3 seed. ... She hit .350 at the plate while having a 2.37 ERA with 118 strikeouts. ... Battled through injuries most of the season, but she took her game to another level in the postseason. She had a high pitch count in a first-round win against Melbourne but turned around the next day to pitch a one-hitter in the quarterfinals.

Alyson Edwards, Jr., Mansfield

NOTABLE Earned her third consecutive all-state season this year leading the Lady Tigers to a runner-up finish in the Class 2A state tournament. ... At the plate, she had 15 home runs to go with her .625 average. In the circle, she picked up career strikeout 500 this season. ... In the state title game, she had 16 strikeouts in 7 innings pitched, allowing just one run with four reaching base. She also worked two walks at the plate.

Brooklyn Adams, Sr., Mansfield

NOTABLE Adams signed with Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Okla., to continue her standout softball career. ... The catcher was selected to play in the AHSCA all-star game. ... Adams went 4 for 5 with a triple, 2 doubles and 4 RBI in a semifinals win over East Poinsett County in the Class 2A state tournament.

Kynslee Ward, Jr., Mansfield

NOTABLE Earned all-state honors hitting atop the lineup for the Class 2A runner-ups this season. ... The shortstop finished with a .446 batting average and four home runs this year. ... Ward did all the little things right, working counts as a leadoff hitter and using her speed on the base paths to pressure opposing defenses. ... Over the summer, the basketball standout picked up her first college offer to play at UA-Cossatot.

Jayden Wells, Sr., Paris

NOTABLE The talented infielder ranked as a top 30 player nationally and signed to play at the University of Arkansas. ... She took her game to another level this season improving her average from .475 last year to .566 this season. ... Wells finished with three home runs and 25 stolen bases for the Lady Eagles this year.

Allyssa Parker, So., Pocola (Okla.)

NOTABLE She is considered one of the best two-way players in the nation, being ranked by some scouting services as one of the top eight players in the 2025 class. ... Parker hit .577 with 13 home runs to go with 47 RBI. ... She also was 16-1 with a microscopic .26 ERA, which helped lead Pocola to a state-runner up finish in the fall.

Ashlyn Michael, Jr., Van Buren

NOTABLE The catcher was voted with good reason the team's most outstanding offensive player after a monster season at the dish. ... Michael led Van Buren in hits (43), home runs (8), RBI (36), batting average (.453) and total bases (82). ... It was a record-setting season as well, as she finished with the most hits in a season (43) in school history. ... For her career, Michael is top six in program history in hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, batting average and total bases.

Emberlin Caldwell, Sr., Van Buren

NOTABLE Caldwell provided at the plate and in the circle for Van Buren being voted the team's MVP of the season, as she was a driving force for Van Buren to win 26 games--the second most in program history. ... She hit .274 with 5 home runs and had an 1.47 ERA in 181 innings pitched with 270 strikeouts. ... Ended her career by resetting many program records, including innings pitched (510 1/3) and strikeouts (532) while having the school's only perfect game.

Hailey Allen, Jr., Van Buren

NOTABLE The shortstop, voted by her team as the outstanding defensive player of the year, continued her strong career for the Lady Pointers. ... She led the team in runs (31), doubles (9), triples (3) and stolen bases (17). ... For her career, Allen now ranks second all-time in program history in triples while she is third in runs and stolen bases.