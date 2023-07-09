The world in brief: Protesters disrupt Pride Fest in Georgia





Protesters disrupt Pride Fest in Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia -- Hundreds of opponents of gay rights Saturday swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event's bar.

Deputy Georgian Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said participants in the Tbilisi Pride Fest were safely evacuated from the scene. Festival organizers called on people not to come to the lakeside park where the event was to be held.

Georgian news media estimated about 5,000 people marched toward the site. Many of them waved Georgian flags and carried religious icons.

Animosity toward sexual minorities is strong in Georgia, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian, and some previous LGBT events have met violent disruptions.

Darakhvelidze said police tried to obstruct the protesters but could not hold all of them back. But the event organizers criticized police as ineffective, saying in a statement: "The police did not block the access road to the festival site in order to prevent an aggressive group. The police did not use proportional force against the attackers."

Russian jets buzz U.S. drones over Syria

BEIRUT -- Russian fighter jets have "harassed" American drones over Syria for the third day in a row last week, the U.S. military said.

Tension between Russian and U.S. troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights. Syria's 12-year conflict has left 500,000 people dead and over 1 million wounded.

The U.S. military said in a statement Friday's encounter lasted for about two hours during which three MQ-9 drones were "once again harassed" by Russian fighter aircraft while flying over Syria.

"Russian aircraft flew 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid unsafe situations," Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, head of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, said in a statement.

Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said last week the Russian and Syrian militaries have started a six-day joint training that ends Monday.

Also Friday, a drone attack by the U.S.-led coalition killed a man in northern Syria who was riding a motorcycle. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the man was an Islamic State militant.

Eritrean event turns violent in Germany

BERLIN -- German police said at least 22 officers were injured and dozens of people were detained Saturday during unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western city of Giessen.

Police said bottles were thrown and smoke bombs were ignited as groups of Eritreans opposed to the African nation's autocratic ruler tried to force their way to the venue.

About 1,000 officers, a water cannon and helicopters are deployed in the city, which is about 30 miles north of Frankfurt. Police spokesman Christopher Pfaff urged the public to avoid the center of Giessen while the operation is ongoing.

Authorities had tried to ban the festival after similar unrest occurred there last year, but a court overturned the order.

The event was organized by a group considered close to the government of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Tens of thousands of people have fled Eritrea for Europe.

6 said dead in attack on Iran police station

TEHRAN, Iran -- Four militants attacked a police station in southeastern Iran and killed two security officers, state TV reported Saturday.

The assault took place in Zahedan, a city in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province, about 19 miles from the border with Pakistan. It triggered a shootout in which two security officers were killed, the report said.

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said in a statement the four militants were also killed.

The report quoted Alireza Marhamati, the province's deputy governor, as saying the militants were trying to gain access to the police station and were equipped with grenades, but did not elaborate.

The state-run IRNA news agency on its Telegram channel said a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida and known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice, claimed responsibility for the attack.

IRNA also reported that authorities Saturday hanged two men involved in the Oct. 26 deadly attack on Shah Cheragh mosque in the city of Shiraz, the second holiest site in Iran.

The report said the two were members of the extremist Islamic State group and were behind the deadly attack that killed at least 13 and wounded 30 people.

The semi-official ISNA and Tasnim news agencies said the two were publicly executed in the city of Shiraz.

The gunman who carried out the attack, identified as Sobhan Komrouni, died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the Oct. 26 attack, from injuries suffered during his arrest.

State TV at the time blamed the attack on "takfiris," Sunni Muslim extremists who have targeted the country's Shiite majority in the past.









Police officers surround a group of people on Saturday before the start of the Eritrea Festival in Giessen, Germany. (AP/dpa/Helmut Fricke)





