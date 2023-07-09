School news: Haas Hall student earns highest possible ACT score

Haas Hall

Pranav Neupane, a junior at Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville, earned the highest possible composite score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam. Neupane, 17, is the son of Pankaj and Samata Neupane of Rogers.

About one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn the top score, according to Allie Ciaramella, a spokeswoman for the ACT. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36, she said.

The average composite score among Arkansas test takers for the class of 2022 was 18.8. The average score nationally was 19.8.

SAU

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 398 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester and have been named to its President's List. They include:

Jessica Butler, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fayetteville;

Taryn Kirby, a junior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fayetteville;

Paige Cupit, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Fort Smith;

Alex Gray, a senior Theatre major with a minor in French from Greenwood;

Mariah Hamilton, a senior K-12 Physical Education and Health major from Greenwood;

Breiana Percival, a senior Wildlife and Conservation Biology major with a minor in Chemistry from Greenwood;

Jade Dillard, a sophomore Studio Art major from Lamar;

Katelyn Curtis, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Lead Hill;

Joshua Jetton, a senior Agricultural Business major from Lincoln;

Mercedes Sanchez, a sophomore Psychology major from Siloam Springs;

Seth Horn, a senior Agricultural Education major from Springdale;

Ariana Gonzalez, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

MaKhalee Mortimore, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

Tesia Owens, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron;

Cassidee Tucker, a senior Elementary Education (STEM) major from Waldron; and

Kaylea Hays, a junior Pre-Nursing major from Winslow.

Located in Magnolia, Southern Arkansas University offers more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies.

Phi Kappa Phi

Jennifer Ames of Centerton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Ames was initiated at Southeast Missouri State University.

Ames is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

ASU

The College of Education and Behavioral Science at Arkansas State University recognized 34 outstanding graduating students for the 2022-23 academic year during Convocation of Scholars.

The Chancellor's Scholar award for highest overall GPA in the college was presented to Katherine M. Terry of Benton.

Hannah May of Manila, Georgeta McGinty of Jacksonville, Cecilia Doss of Berryville, Zadie Coats of Jonesboro, Katherine Terry of Benton, Katherine Leis of Vista, Sierra Hurley of Jacksonville and Kendall Maxwell of Jonesboro received the 4.0 Graduate Award for completing their degree programs with a perfect GPA. The Chancellor's Scholar is the 4.0 graduate with the most credit hours at A-State.

Also honored from Northwest Arkansas were:

Department of Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Special Education: Hannah Riddle of Rogers, Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT), special education; Gail Bush of Bentonville, Master of Science in Education (MSE), educational leadership.

Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences: Xiujing Zhao of Fayetteville, Master of Science (MS), exercise science.

Department of Psychology and Counseling: Savannah Autrey of Bentonville, Bachelor of Arts (BA), psychology.

National Youth Orchestra

John David Sharp II of Lowell, viola, has been selected for Carnegie Hall's National Youth Orchestra of the USA.

The members of the 2023 orchestra -- ages 16-19, hailing from 31 U.S. states plus Puerto Rico -- have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process.

Acclaimed conductor Sir Andrew Davis will lead NYO-USA at the orchestra's annual Carnegie Hall concert July 14 and throughout its North American tour with stops in Groton, Massachusetts; Joliette, Quebec; Dallas, Texas; Jackson, Wyoming; Stanford, California; San Diego, California; and more.

Ole Miss

Bella Scutti of Pea Ridge, who is majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications, was among 56 rising seniors to join the Tassels Chapter of the Mortar Board honor society at the University of Mississippi.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their achievements in scholarship, leadership and service, provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

The criteria for selection include a minimum GPA of 3.0 or top 35% of the junior class, whichever is higher, and a demonstrated commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.

The 2023 class of new members was initiated into the chapter on March 23 at the University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, the state's flagship university.

